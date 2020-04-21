Tuesday 21/4/2020

Daily News Print this page Relec Electronics: Industry Specialists, Charity Fundraisers and Investing in the Future



20 April 2020



Relec Electronics has been providing power conversion and display products to the electronics industry for more than 40 years. They are specialists in many fields, including automotive, industrial, transportation, instrumentation and defence. Relec has a team of dedicated engineers ready to support companies throughout the design process, enabling them to deliver the best-performing and most robust power and display solutions available.

The Relec team is always willing to go the extra mile to customise solutions in order to achieve maximum performance. This philosophy carries through to their Social Programme as well. Relec is a passionate charity fundraiser, raising much-needed funds and awareness, as well as an avid supporter of student engineers.



Charity Support



Relec’s chosen charity is The Brain Tumour Charity. In 2018, Sales Director John Stone cycled 1083 miles from John O’Groats to Land’s End in just two weeks, raising over £10,000. And in 2019, MD Peter Lappin trekked over 100km across the Sahara in four days, raising over £7000.



A second charity involvement in 2019 was with the Crazy Jean’s Soapbox Race held in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, which raised funds for local charities. Relec sponsored one of 40 racing karts as well as the t-shirts for the staff and crew and the helmets for the drivers and co-drivers.



Student Support



Relec sponsors Team Bath Racing, a group of Engineering students in their final year at Bath University. The team takes part in the Formula Student racing series, where they have to design, build, test and race a brand new electric car. Relec supports them with equipment, including power supplies and touch-screen displays, as well as technical help and support.

They have also sponsored University of Derby Mechanical Engineering students in the Bombardier Railway Challenge.



What Does the Future Hold?



Relec continue to raise finds and awareness for The Brain Tumour Charity. They will also be designing and manning their own kart in the next Crazy Jean’s Soapbox Race. The company offers to supply students and apprentices with samples and technical advice for their projects and is always on the lookout for electronic engineering graduates to join them.



For more information about Relec’s products, social programme and charity fundraising, please see the video on YouTube or visit the Relec website:



Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2YFNIbE4i8&t=53s

Web: www.relec.co.uk/relec-social-programme/ Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy