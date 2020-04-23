Thursday 23/4/2020

22 April 2020



CC-Link Partner Association (CLPA), which promotes the widespread usage of the CC-Link open industrial network family , is pleased to announce the creation of a global strategic advisor role and has recruited Mr. Thomas J. Burke to fill this position of critical importance to its future development.



Thomas J. Burke (pictured) is the past president and executive director of the OPC Foundation. Thomas is the founding leader of the OPC Foundation, which is focused on delivering the best specifications, technology, process and certification necessary to achieve multi-vendor multi-platform secure reliable information integration across disparate devices and applications from the factory floor to the enterprise.



CC-Link IE TSN combines the gigabit bandwidth of CC-Link IE with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) to meet future automation market demands, such as Industry 4.0. This provides flexible integration of Operational Technology (OT) and IT while further strengthening performance and functionality. A comprehensive portfolio of device development options is also ensuring that any vendor can easily add this technology to their product line-up. The aim is to improve efficiency and reduce time to market for Smart Factories utilizing the IIoT and the products they manufacture. As of April 2020, a year and a half after the announcement of the CC-Link IE TSN specifications, more than 100 partner products have been released or are under development.



Thomas J Burke, in his role of global strategic advisor for CLPA is primarily responsible for:



1: Increasing awareness and adoption of CC-Link IE TSN in the global marketplace;

2: Advising CLPA leadership on industry trends, standards and market strategy;

3: Sustaining and increasing the number of CLPA partners from North America;

4: Facilitating collaboration with suppliers and end-users to maintain CLPA’s industry leading position;

5: Collaboration with other industry standards organizations, focusing on harmonization across industry-standard organizations.



By leveraging his unique assets and experiences from the OPC Foundation, Thomas will be the perfect fit to achieve the aim of CLPA global strategic advisor. He will work synergistically with the other CLPA branches to help companies across a wide range of different industries such as automotive, semiconductor, machine tools and food & beverage understand how the CLPA’s industry leading technologies clearly provide a way to increase their competitive advantage.



For more information, please contact:



Ms. Maki Takano

CC-Link Partner Association

6F Ozone-front Building

3-15-58

Ozone

Kita-ku

Nagoya 462-0825

Japan

Tel: +81-52-919-1588

Fax: +81-52-916-8655

Email: info@cc-link.org

