Thursday 23/4/2020

Daily News Print this page Confidence in Vert’s successes secures a further £720k of funding from investors



23 April 2020



Outstanding progress at Vert Technologies, the Edinburgh-based leading-edge compressor manufacturer, has secured it nearly three quarters of a million pounds in new funding from a clutch of existing investors, including Par Equity, Equity Gap, Aero Den and the Scottish Investment Bank, the investment arm of Scottish Enterprise.



Vert’s chief executive, Dr Phil Harris, said: “This is a highly gratifying vote of confidence from investors with intimate knowledge of the progress we have been making over the past 18 months in bringing innovation to the global compressor market.



“With the additional funding we will be ramping up both sales and production, putting ourselves in a position to bring our exciting new products and technology to a wider audience from which we anticipate substantial take-up”.



Award-winning innovation from Vert Technologies is set to hit the market once the present Covid-19 emergency subsides. Its new Vert A150 compressor, alongside its A100 model, incorporate a design that has been hailed as one of the biggest advances in the compressed air industry in the last 40 years. The product range will be further extended towards the end of the year with the launch of a sub-25kg compressor model aimed primarily at the fibre optic installation market.



Development projects are also in the pipeline to extend the reach of the high-pressure Vert technology into the refrigeration market, an application for which it is ideally placed.



A new, quiet vacuum concept product, powered by the Vert Conical Rotary Compressor (CRC) technology, which is capable of continuous operation, has also now been developed.



The current Vert A150 compressor offers 150lpm flow and 10 bar pressure with an optional variable speed drive. The impressively quiet, compact unit fits neatly under a bench or in a van, so can be sited close to the point of use, whilst the low levels of vibration ensure minimal impact on surrounding equipment.



The compressor’s unique combination of benefits also includes a 100% duty cycle for maximum productivity, meaning that it can run continuously. Connecting to a standard 240V power source with quick coupling of the compressed air connection, it does not require the expensive installation of other rival compressors.



Dr Harris said: “We continue to accelerate sales of our compressor units. We are also excited about the potential to exploit the benefits of our technology across a variety of markets, which is why we are particularly pleased with the potential of our CRC technology for the high-pressure refrigeration market as well as in vacuum.”



Founded in 2013, Vert employs 15 people at its Technology Manufacturing and Design Centre on the southern edge of Edinburgh. The CRC technology has won multiple awards since the first working prototype was produced in 2014 and led to the company securing a prestigious government grant in 2019 from the UK Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).



For more information, please contact:



VERT Rotors

Unit A1

Gracemount Business

Pavilions

Captain's Road

Edinburgh

EH17 8QF

Tel: 0131 664 0080

Email: sales@VERTrotors.com

