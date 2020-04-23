Thursday 23/4/2020

Daily News Print this page British Safety Council continues to evolve to support organisations during the Coronavirus pandemic.



23 April 2020



“The coronavirus pandemic is not an excuse to let health safety and environmental standards slip” says the British Safety Council



The British Safety Council has made radical changes to its processes to ensure that organisations can still access the information and resources they need to maintain and develop high standards of health and safety practices during the Coronavirus lockdown.



In major changes to the delivery of health and safety audits, the British Safety Council has launched a new two-phased approach to its ISO 45001 and 14001 certification audits, together with its unique suite of 5-star best practice audit services. British Safety Council’s world class auditors can now carry out the first stage of the audits remotely. This will enable organisations to proceed with planned or newly required audits before the easing of lockdown restrictions. Similarly, remote consultancy services are also now available. Both remote audit and consultancy services are using similar technology, meaning that you can have confidential and structured verbal and visual conversations with experts whenever convenient.



Speaking from his home office today, the Chief Executive of the British Safety Council, Mike Robinson said:



“During these uncertain times it is important that we back our members and the public in any way we can. We are proud to offer these remote services to support organisations maintain high health and safety standards throughout this difficult time. It’s not helpful to speculate as to when the current restrictions will be eased, but we want to help our members and customers get ahead and maintain the high standards they have achieved.”



British Safety Council is also leading the way in delivering training via fully interactive Live Online courses, connecting students to a virtual classroom with the same access to tutors who deliver British Safety Council face-to-face training. The courses are planned and structured to fully replicate a real classroom setting.



Tom Kent from Nuffield Health who participated in the NEBOSH National Diploma Live Online session said: “Surprisingly engaging. It was just like being in a real classroom and there was no commute.”



Mike Robinson continued:



“Live Online is another example of our commitment to ensure that organisations, employers and employees feel fully supported in developing and maintaining vital health and safety practices.



From the start of this challenging time we have been providing certain resources for free. Free access to remote working courses, free webinars and setting up new ways to share our insights, are just some of the ways we have aligned with our belief that no-one is made ill through their work. Now more than ever it is important to maintain and develop health and safety best practice. British Safety Council is proud to be at the forefront of the continuously evolving situation.”



For more information, please visit: www.britsafe.org Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy