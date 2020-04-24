Friday 24/4/2020

Daily News Print this page Triark Pumps Helps Prevent COVID-19 Contamination



24 April 2020



Established in 1984, Triark Pumps is one of the leading independent suppliers of air-operated double diaphragm (AODD) pumps in the UK. Whilst striving to be more than just a trusted supplier of pumps and spares, the company has built up unrivalled technical expertise over the decades. Today, in addition to helping customers find the best product for the job, at the lowest possible price, it also offers engineered solutions and guidance.



Against the backdrop of this pursuit for customer satisfaction, the company has inadvertently found itself engaged in the fightback against Coronavirus. With many customers operating in areas deemed as essential manufacturing and supply, Triark has a clear duty to help keep their facilities fully operational.



As such, the company has reorganised its operation to ensure the continued good health of all staff members and customers, during this challenging time. It has initiated homeworking where possible, along with strict social distancing and hand hygiene measures for those still attending the office and warehouse. No employees use public transport for commuting to and from work, and in keeping with the guidelines all business travel has been suspended.



As an integral part of these measures, the company has also built a clean room to act as quarantine for all incoming and outgoing goods and personnel; on arrival all deliveries go straight into quarantine and are sprayed with hospital-grade disinfectant to decontaminate. Even the soles of shoes and the office post are being sprayed at this time. Boxed items are removed from the packing and they too are then treated in the same way, before being moved to storage. Only after being fully decontaminated is anything allowed onto the shelves.



Additionally, everything is treated in the same way on the way out; products are sprayed before being packaged-up, and then the packaging is given the same treatment before being dispatched.



To enable this regime to be implemented and maintained, the company has sourced and positioned dedicated canister pumps containing 'Selgiene Extreme' disinfectant at key points around the premises. The same product is being used to continually sanitise floors, door handles, machinery, workstations as well as toilets and washroom areas.



With these protocols in place, customers can be assured that Triark Pumps is doing all it can to maintain its safe and efficient role in the supply chain.



However, given the importance and value of this decontamination process for its ongoing business operation, the company has taken the decision to offer the same canister pumps and disinfectant to anyone that could benefit from their use, at cost price. Having already donated a number of pumps to several local health care operations, and seen the impact they have had, Triark is keen to play its part in the fight against the transmission of this silent killer, and so will not look to make profit on any canister pump transaction.



Commenting on this provision, Triark Pumps’ Managing Director, David Rozée said, “As a leading distributor of pumps and pump related equipment, we are incredibly proud of our highly regarded service provision, but to be able to go one step further and provide a product that has a direct impact on controlling the spread of this horrible disease is a nice addition. We are pleased to offer this small contribution to the cause.”





For more information, please contact:



Ablah Williams

Triark Pumps Ltd

The Sail Loft

Burnham Business Park

Burnham-on-Crouch

Essex

CM0 8TE

Tel: +44 1621 781144

Email: ablah@tri-ark.com

