24 April 2020



Respected food processing equipment manufacturer Fabcon Food Systems has continued its successful growth by supplying and installing bespoke machinery for a leading European health snack producer.



Fabcon has completed the installation of a seasoning and distribution line for Belgian firm Nutradia at the company’s manufacturing plant in Andenne.



The production line, which will support Nutradia’s drive to produce more healthy, non-fried snacks, includes Fabcon’s modular horizontal motion and vibratory conveyors which can be extended to support further packaging stations at the central Belgium factory.



Trevor Howard, managing director of Fabcon Food Systems, said: “Nutradia is a hugely prestigious health snack maker who want to improve the performance, flexibility and efficiency of its seasoning and packing operation.



“Working closely with their team to a tight timescale, we designed and installed a modular supply system to help them achieve that vision.



“Overall, it is another great milestone for us to work closely with such a respected manufacturer. It also shows that British-built machinery continues to be in high demand.”



Avi Leshem, managing director of Nutradia added: “Our snacks products can be extremely fragile and therefore we needed a machinery specialist who understood that and could also deliver an affordable bespoke system.



“Trevor and his team at Fabcon have delivered exactly what we required and worked closely with us throughout the process. Their wealth of experience was clear from day one and the newly-installed system is already vastly improving our production line, quality and efficiency. We look forward to working with Fabcon in the months and years to come.”



The six-figure deal is Fabcon’s first distribution system installed into Belgium, only one country in Fabcon’s ever-increasing footprint of more than 20 countries.



Founded in 2015, Fabcon Food Systems manufacture, supply and install handling and processing equipment for the food industry. Designed and built at the company’s Norwich factory and design hub in the UK, Fabcon’s team of 25 supply systems and machinery to customers in the UK, mainland Europe, the Middle East, Australia and Africa.



