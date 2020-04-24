 
Friday 24/4/2020

Bookmark and Share
 
 
Daily News
  PandCT RSS Daily News feed
Print this page Print this page
Cognex Introduces World´s First Industrial Smart Camera Powered by Deep Learning

24 April 2020

In-Sight® D900 provides an all-in-one solution for complex in-line inspection challengesIS-D900

Cognex Corporation has introduced the In-Sight® D900 embedded vision system. A first-of-its kind solution, the In-Sight D900 features Cognex's ViDi™ deep learning software inside an In-Sight industrial-grade smart camera. The self-contained system is designed to solve a broad range of complex in-line inspection applications including optical character recognition (OCR), assembly verification, and defect detection.

"Sophisticated manufacturers are increasingly turning to deep learning vision to solve inspections that are too complicated, time-consuming, or costly to program using human or rule-based machine vision," said Joerg Kuechen, Senior Vice President of Vision Products at Cognex. "By embedding our ViDi deep learning software on In-Sight, customers can solve even the most complex visual inspections quickly, easily, and more cost-effectively."

In-Sight-D900-integrated-light

Combining the self-learning ability of a human inspector with the robustness and consistency of a vision system, the In-Sight D900 expands the limits of what can be inspected in factory automation. The system, which can be setup using a small number of sample images, leverages Cognex's familiar and easy-to-use spreadsheet platform and does not require a PC or deep learning expertise to deploy.

The In-Sight D900 is ideal for automating complex inspection applications across a range of industries including automotive, consumer electronics, consumer products, packaging, food and beverage, medical devices, and logistics.

In-Sight-D900-HPIT

For more information, please visit: www.cognex.com/In-Sight-ViDi
PandCT.com are not responsible for the content of submitted or externally produced articles and images.
Click here to email PandCT about any errors or omissions contained within this article.
     
Send this page
To send this page to a colleague or friend,
fill in the email addresses below...
Your email address
Their email address:
Page to be sent: shownews.asp?ID=55636

Company gateway pages
for Cognex Germany Inc.:
FREE Information on the products in this article
To request more information,
fill in your email address below.
Your email address
 
     
Bookmark and Share
Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing
(c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd  |  Reg. no 3733110  |  Email Editor  |  Email Webmaster  |  Sitemap  |  Privacy Policy