27 April 2020



As a temporary power and temperature supplier to c.100 critical COVID-19 projects across the UK, Aggreko has adapted its business in order to enable 50% of its staff to deliver equipment to remarkably tight deadlines on the front line. Among the projects the business is supplying are a number of temporary hospitals and mortuaries.



There are various measures that the business is putting in place to help during such unprecedented times including offering 1,300 of its generators free of charge to COVID-19 testing sites across the country, prioritising its fleet for critical sectors, and putting its people first. As such, the dedication and comradery displayed by the engineers is ensuring the company is able to go above and beyond at this challenging time.



Neil Fitzpatrick is a Field Delivery Engineer and has been installing a series of generators at a temporary hospital. The team he is working in has been able to deliver 8MW of power via eight generators – enough to power a small town – within a matter of a few days, something they would usually allow two weeks for. Neil says: “What’s remarkable is the sense of calm on these sites. Everyone is there to get the job done. It’s definitely presenting a new set of challenges as working in tight spaces to get cables connected could certainly compromise social distancing rules, but everyone’s professionalism has ensured that doesn’t happen.”



Technology is playing a major role in how the company is able to support these projects. Over recent years Aggreko has invested millions of pounds into new systems across the business which are now coming to the fore. This includes remote monitoring which is enabling remote teams to track equipment performance and reduce the need for engineers to visit site. While this is a service Aggreko would usually charge for, in these circumstances it has chosen not to in order to prioritise equipment uptime and employee welfare. This is an approach that is being rolled out across all 100 critical projects.



Malcolm Shearer is a Service Centre Manager and is responsible for a team of four engineers whom were called upon to deliver eight 500kVA generators across two temporary mortuaries. During the quotation period, two of his engineers were required to self-isolate for personal reasons which presented an immediate team challenge. Malcolm explains: “We’re fortunate to have a business full of people who put their personal lives on hold for the critical work we deliver. As soon as it was announced that two of my team were self-isolating, a number of colleagues stepped forward before even being asked.



“In this particular situation we needed carry out two similar jobs with the same crew of people, and to the same completion deadline. It was never going to be an easy feat but by everyone rallying together, making critical decisions on the spot and pulling delivery slots into the weekend, we are proud to have achieved it ahead of deadline.”



Aggreko is putting additional plans in place regarding the servicing of equipment throughout its operational period. It is possible that engineers will need to visit sites later into the year and therefore Malcolm is working with the management team to ensure staff are protected both physically and mentally.



Malcolm added: “I just wish I could do more really. I’m in true admiration of the healthcare workers operating in these times, if we can simply play a part in making their lives easier then I know our team that will go the extra mile ten times over for them.”



Chris Rason, Managing Director is particularly passionate about recognising each individual working on the front line within the company. He adds: “Our people are our priority. From providing face masks for peace of mind and ensuring we have mental health first-aiders readily available, to ensuring their job security - by putting them first, we are creating a culture that aims to go above and beyond their day job. I send my personal thanks to each and every one of them.”



