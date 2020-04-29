Wednesday 29/4/2020

28 April 2020



Integrated program to lead conversations about business and technology trends, skills and investments driving digital transformation



Rockwell Automation has announced the launch of its Management Perspectives Program, an online community resource designed to inform, inspire, and bring together managers and executives both in person and virtually. The community hub provides a collection of online content and educational materials, with a focus on digital transformation and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).



“We have always been dedicated to supporting our customers,” said Susana Gonzalez, president for Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Rockwell Automation. “With the launch of this program, we want to connect executives and help them explore, understand, and share opinions on topics like the impact of cutting-edge technologies, workforce challenges; and business and industry trends. Often, while executives understand that digital transformation can solve strategic and operational challenges, they need better understanding of the payback on investments. This is precisely what Management Perspectives is designed to do and is why we’re so excited to announce its launch today.”



Encouraging conversation



Unlike other content hubs of this type, Management Perspectives is free to experience for all senior executives and managers seeking insight and peer-to-peer dialogue on IIoT, manufacturing and Industry 4.0. Guest contributors include thought leaders from a variety of organisations including EY as well as customers of Rockwell Automation who want to share their experience and insight.



From blogs and case studies, to videos, a LinkedIn group, webinars and a podcast on Apple Podcasts, participants have a wide range of opportunities to engage and can easily connect with one another to discuss strategy and best practice. Events – both virtual and face to face – also form part of the program.



Building knowledge and education



In addition, Management Perspectives also offers a wealth of educational materials such as eBooks and interactive webinars. Rob Goossens, CEO, Technologies Added, and one of the first guests of the Management Perspectives podcast, said: “You don’t become a leader by following the status quo. Most businesses already know what is driving digital transformation – what they need to know is how to stay ahead of the curve and what it means for their business. Our insight is based off experience and data and provides real-world value for anyone interested in the program.”



Addressing customer needs



Susana Gonzalez continued: “Industrial executives are faced with a variety of challenges every day, and in uncertain times these challenges can become increasingly complicated. We offer our help by creating a forum whereby discussing and sharing experiences, you can prioritize the right projects and get higher insight on payback of use cases. We are confident that our new portal, the content and connections it opens will be of interest and welcomed by the market.”



Start benefiting from these resources today by visiting the Management Perspectives online resource center at

rok.auto/managementperspectives and subscribing to the podcast at rok.auto/perspectivespodcast



