29 April 2020



World Magnetics Inc. has for many years been actively involved in the supply of its DesignFlex brand pressure and vacuum switching products for medical markets including mechanical filtration and ventilation equipment. Recently the leading USA manufacturer has been working round the clock to fulfil large volume orders to meet the significantly increased demand for ventilator pressure control systems following the COVID-19 pandemic. As a substantial proportion of these orders have originated from medical equipment manufacturing sources outside of the USA, Variohm EuroSensor - World Magnetics' exclusive European distributor and a global service partner - has also embraced the challenge and is now working 7 days a week to keep up with the increased demand, performing pre-delivery calibration and quality checks for these important components.



As the seriousness of the pandemic set in during March, World Magnetics was asked to supply much increased volumes from existing and new customers across the globe with 'as immediate as possible' delivery requests. The northern Michigan manufacturer's proud workforce pulled out all the stops and rallied to the task - working extended overtime shifts and weekends to fulfil this increased demand - and to cover the flood of new orders have increased its capacity to now produce up to 3000 of these urgently needed pressure switches per day.



Martin Paul the President of World Magnetics comments. "We can help the people on the front lines who deserve our respect, and our thanks for being there and treating these patients - hopefully this is our way of making a difference. If each ventilator saves 10 lives, we can save 80-thousand lives."



World Magnetics is almost 100% vertically integrated with practically all production processes being carried out in-house including moulding, pressing and calibration before final inspection and shipping. Housed in tough moulded polycarbonate casings and with a working life in excess of 10 million cycles, the full DesignFlex range includes high sensitivity pressure, vacuum and differential pressure switches from -822 to 4137 mbar across several product lines offering the widest possible installation flexibility. Customised versions are also available to meet specific electrical or mechanical interfacing needs - and application-adapted flow and pressure switching assemblies as well as pre-calibrated special switches are available from Variohm EuroSensor to facilitate straightforward commissioning in customer's equipment.



As well as wide use in medical equipment pressure switching tasks these durable and highly reliable switch components are in use for many other demanding application areas in heavy industry, agriculture, aerospace, and defence.



