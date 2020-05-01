Friday 1/5/2020

Daily News Print this page Experience the Innovation Transforming Industry: A New Virtual Event from Rockwell Automation



29 April 2020



VirtualConnect offers real-time access to technical specialists and interactive video presentations to enhance manufacturing productivity



To help industry understand how technology can solve strategic and operational challenges, Rockwell Automation is launching a series of free, online events, called VirtualConnect. The first event, 12 May, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Central European Time, includes specialised learning schedules, peer-to-peer and peer-to-expert networking, and the chance to ‘walk’ the digital show floor.



“Digital transformation will continue to evolve and provide endless opportunities to enhance the way we work, both on and off the plant floor,” said Nathan Turner, director, Integrated Architecture, Rockwell Automation. “Our VirtualConnect event is a great example of how industry can be agile and embrace digital experiences to maintain ongoing learning without physical travel.”



What to Expect



After an opening keynote from Susana Gonzalez, EMEA president, Rockwell Automation, on the technologies transforming industry, the company’s technical specialists will deliver interactive video presentations focused on how smart technologies can help users capture data and make better decisions that increase productivity and optimise operational efficiencies.



The virtual experience is organised into two tracks: a smart machine journey and a digital transformation journey. Attendees will learn how augmented reality, digital twins and the Industrial Internet of Things are creating new opportunities for manufacturers to increase their performance by leveraging smart devices to expand their current operations. The agenda details sessions and topics, including:



- How to solve critical manufacturing issues through Connected Services

- Smart sensing devices for better asset utilization

- Safety and security in the Industrial Internet of Things

- Turning raw data into useful information



The virtual show floor features digital booths from Rockwell Automation and our partners. Attendees can chat in real time with automation experts to gain a deeper understanding of the products and solutions featured in the VirtualConnect presentations. Technical specialists and presenters will be on-hand throughout the event to answer questions.



Additionally, visitors can visit the virtual booths of Rockwell Automation partners, including Biehl+Wiedemann, Ocean Data Systems, ePlan, Maplesoft, Spectrum Controls, Stratus and WIN-911, to explore complimentary products and solutions.



Registration



Registration is open now for the May event. Additional events will be scheduled for June, September and November. Sessions will be recorded and available to registrants after the event. Learn more.



For more information, please contact:



Rockwell Automation Ltd

Tel: +44 1908 627889

Email: EPopova@ra.rockwell.com

Web: www.rockwellautomation.co.uk Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy