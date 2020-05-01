Friday 1/5/2020

29 April 2020



As part of its efforts to continually strive for customer excellence, SPX FLOW has announced the strategic promotion of several personnel in the USA.



Mark Scheid has been promoted to Process Solutions Western Territory Leader in the USA. Mark has been with the SPX FLOW business for nearly 20 years and brings with him valuable product, application and commercial experience. He has a Bachelor of Science Degree from Purdue University and, prior to his time at SPX FLOW, worked for leading businesses in process control, automation and valve technology.



SPX FLOW Process Solutions incorporates wide-ranging technologies across many industrial sectors. Mark’s team will work with channel partners in the region to grow many SPX FLOW brands, including APV®, Bran+Luebbe®, Johnson Pump® Industrial, Lightnin®, Plenty®, Seital® Separation and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell®.



Jeff Sporer was promoted to Central Territory leader, Sanitary & Industrial Products towards the end of 2019. He too has over 20 years’ experience with SPX FLOW and is moving from his previous position as Technical Sales Leader F&B – Americas. Jeff holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Wisconsin at Platteville.



Also in the last quarter of 2019, Antonio Garza was promoted to Southern Territory Leader for Sanitary & Industrial. Previously Heat Exchangers Sales Director for North America, Antonio’s heat exchange and industrial experience is a huge asset in Industrial, Oil & Gas, Refrigeration, Chemical and HVAC markets. He holds an International Business Degree from The University of Texas at San Antonio, where he was a Division 1 athlete on full tennis scholarship, and a Master of Arts in Organizational Dynamics from The University of Oklahoma.



Brian Wood, Commercial Leader, Hydraulics & Dehydration for the Americas has also added the North Eastern regional sales responsibilities for the company’s sanitary component lines, industrial mixers and pumps. He has over 16 years’ experience with SPX Flow in multiple Financial and Commercial roles. Brian holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Virginia.



Rudy Calderon, Vice President Sales – Americas at SPX FLOW, said: “These strategic promotions will strengthen our customer support and help us continue our aggressive growth of process solutions, aftermarket and original equipment. All the territories have strong teams and I believe Mark, Jeff, Brian and Antonio’s experience will add tremendous value in each region. These appointments will further our continued drive to meet and exceed customer expectations at every level.”



