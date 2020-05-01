Case Studies Print this page For food factory wastewater, the CAP fits for Landia pumps and mixers



29 April 2020



FLI CAP Technology, who design and deliver a comprehensive range of process technologies for wastewater treatment, is introducing a range of Landia pumps and mixers for the upgrade of a food factory’s effluent plant.



Two balance tanks (1500m3 and 1800m3) will be served by 11kW external Landia AirJets, which are powered by the same Chopper Pump design that Landia invented back in 1950. The knife system of the Landia Chopper Pump ensures that the AirJet does not get clogged by any solids in the wastewater.



For two rectangular tanks (both 75m3), submersible units from Landia will provide mixing. These 4kW 1000rpm mixers are ideal for smaller tanks.



John Hampson, Director at FLI CAP Technology said: “We are not tied to particular makes of equipment or systems, so for the many turnkey projects we work on, we bring the most suitable, cost-effective process to our customers for the long term. For their reliability, performance and longevity, we have always found that pumps and mixers from Landia work extremely well”.



For more information, please contact:



Landia UK Ltd

Waymills Industrial Estate

Whitchurch

Shropshire

SY13 1TT

Tel: 01948 661200

Fax: 01948 661201

Email: info@landia.co.uk

Web: www.landia.co.uk