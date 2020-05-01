Daily News Print this page Panks for the Partnership with Borger Pumps



29 April 2020



To enhance the turnkey solutions that it provides to its growing customer base, Borger has created a new partnership with long-established engineering business Panks - for sales, repair and installation of Borger pumps, macerators, separators and feed technology.



Panks (established 1842), will cover all of East Anglia for Borger, with whom they have already established a close working relationship after many years of successful projects in the water and agricultural sectors.



“We’ve now made our thriving partnership official”, said Borger UK’s Managing Director, David Brown.



“The engineers at Panks have always delivered the goods to the highest of standards. As we look to expand our turnkey option to clients, including the AD/biogas and industrial markets, we know we are in very safe hands”.



Chris Pank, Managing Director of the Norwich-based business, added: “We work well together with Borger, who always provide excellent technical and practical support for what is a very reliable and robust range of pumps. This partnership is good news for customers. It is a very good fit”.



For more information, please contact:



Borger Pumps

East Wing - Old School

Watling Street

Gailey

Staffordshire

ST19 5PR

Tel: +44 (0)1902 798977

Fax: +44 (0)1902 657079

Email: uk@boerger.com

Web: www.boerger.com