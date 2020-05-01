 
Friday 1/5/2020

Bookmark and Share
 
 
Daily News
  PandCT RSS Daily News feed
Print this page Print this page
Panks for the Partnership with Borger Pumps

29 April 2020

To enhance the turnkey solutions that it provides to its growing customer base, Borger has created a new partnership with long-established engineering business Panks - for sales, repair and installation of Borger pumps, macerators, separators and feed technology.

Panks (established 1842), will cover all of East Anglia for Borger, with whom they have already established a close working relationship after many years of successful projects in the water and agricultural sectors.

“We’ve now made our thriving partnership official”, said Borger UK’s Managing Director, David Brown.

“The engineers at Panks have always delivered the goods to the highest of standards. As we look to expand our turnkey option to clients, including the AD/biogas and industrial markets, we know we are in very safe hands”.

Chris Pank, Managing Director of the Norwich-based business, added: “We work well together with Borger, who always provide excellent technical and practical support for what is a very reliable and robust range of pumps. This partnership is good news for customers. It is a very good fit”.

For more information, please contact:

Borger Pumps
East Wing - Old School
Watling Street
Gailey
Staffordshire
ST19 5PR
Tel:  +44 (0)1902 798977
Fax:  +44 (0)1902 657079
Email: uk@boerger.com
Web:  www.boerger.com
PandCT.com are not responsible for the content of submitted or externally produced articles and images.
Click here to email PandCT about any errors or omissions contained within this article.
     
Send this page
To send this page to a colleague or friend,
fill in the email addresses below...
Your email address
Their email address:
Page to be sent: shownews.asp?ID=55670

Company gateway pages
for Borger Pumps:
FREE Information on the products in this article
To request more information,
fill in your email address below.
Your email address
 
     
Bookmark and Share
Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing
(c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd  |  Reg. no 3733110  |  Email Editor  |  Email Webmaster  |  Sitemap  |  Privacy Policy