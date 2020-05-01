Friday 1/5/2020

Daily News Print this page TFC appoints new director to further growth



30 April 2020



Leading technical engineering group TFC welcomes new group business development director, Chris Billinge to the senior management team. Billinge is an experienced board director in specialist engineering manufacturing and his appointment will bring a greater focus to the group’s product portfolio and inventory management services strategy.



With extensive experience managing and leading the commercial aspects of manufacturing businesses, Billinge brings a wealth of knowledge to sales, customer service and marketing practices on an international level. During his career, he has worked across a range of industries including aerospace, automotive, defence, marine and rail, all of which are key to TFC’s customer portfolio.



“We are well placed to continue powerful growth in new and existing markets after the pandemic period,” explained Morgan Burgoyne, CEO at TFC. “Throughout our growth, we’ve taken measures to maintain our tradition of providing local support to our clients. For example, we recently launched a new facility in Northern Ireland to support our Irish customers and expand our reach.

“Appointing experienced and talented staff, like Chris Billinge, will allow us to further improve the standards of service our partners have come to expect,” added Burgoyne.



“As well as its dedication to quality and customer service, what really sets TFC aside is the business’ strong personality,” continued Billinge. “TFC specialises in making life easier for complex manufacturing companies, so they can focus on their core businesses.



“As we start working in more industries to reduce vendor challenges and simplify inventory management, we will continue to provide ambitious solutions tailored to the individual needs of our customers, based on long-term partnerships and excellent customer service,” added Billinge.



For more information, please visit: www.tfc.eu.com/