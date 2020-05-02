Saturday 2/5/2020

Daily News Print this page ABB expands RobotStudio® with ability to control SCARA robots from PC



1 May 2020



RobotStudio’s new Robot Control Mate add-on allows users to easily commission and control SCARA robots direct from their laptop and computers



ABB has simplified the use of its popular SCARA robots by giving users the ability to commission and control the robots from their PC through RobotStudio®, ABB's simulation and offline programming software.



Robot Control Mate is an add-on to RobotStudio, enabling users to jog, teach and calibrate robots from their computer, making it easier than ever to control a SCARA robot’s movements. For the first time, ABB’s offline programming software can be used to control the physical movements of a robot in real-time. Robot Control Mate also makes robot programming possible when a FlexPendant is not in place.



Robot Control Mate will first be available on the IRB 910INV ceiling-mounted robot and will be expanded to other robots in ABB’s portfolio later this year.



RobotStudio is the industry’s leading PC-based solution for programming, configuration and virtual commissioning before installation. ABB’s offers a complete digital twin of physical assets or systems on a production line. The offline programming tool enables users to create, simulate and test a complete robot installation in a virtual 3D environment without disturbing their actual production line. This means that new production lines can be installed faster and ramped up to full speed without surprises during commissioning – a critical competency for manufacturers given the shift to mass customization and shorter product life cycles.



“Simplifying the installation, programing and operation of robots offers our customers so many benefits, including offsetting talent shortages and helping SMEs become new robot users,” said Darren Hung, ABB’s Global Product Manager for small robots. “Adding our new Robot Control Mate functionality to RobotStudio will make it even more straightforward to set-up robotic automation solutions, while users can enjoy the increased flexibility of operating their robots from their laptops.”



Join our free webinar on May 28 at 9:00 am, CEST (3 pm, GMT +8) to find out more about RobotStudio’s new Robot Control Mate add-on, or for more details please visit abb.com:



