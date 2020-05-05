Tuesday 5/5/2020

4 May 2020



The UK’s leading resource management company, Veolia, has launched a new COVID-19 disinfection service designed to ensure compliant treatment for businesses that need disinfection after lockdown and prior to reopening. Delivered by the company's emergency response teams, the service eradicates the health and safety risks associated with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in buildings or on sites. By using this approach organisations can help guarantee business continuity and minimise risk to their employees and customers.



Applications for this service are wide ranging and include corporate offices, control rooms, laboratories, food retailers, warehousing and distribution, as well as public spaces, transport and commercial vehicles.



Compliant with the latest UK Public Health Guidelines on infection control the service has been developed from the expertise in exposure to hazardous environments, and will make use of Defra approved biocides and virocides where people come into contact with potentially contaminated surfaces.



The turnkey solution also guarantees the safe disposal of any potentially COVID-19 contaminated waste streams through specialised Environment Agency approved clinical waste treatment facilities. Veolia's teams can also fully disinfect air space and hard to reach areas on-site using ultra-low-volume fogging units to keep property free from damage during the deep cleansing process.



Commenting on the new service, Richard Kirkman, Veolia’s Head of COVID-19 Response and Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, said:



"With the pandemic posing a significant risk to health, Veolia is supporting the national effort to defeat this virus. Our new services are based on our years of expertise dealing with hazardous environments, and can now give the reassurance and peace of mind that the virus will be eradicated. This in turn will help businesses and other organisations ensure the safety of their employees and customers, as they seek to return to normal business operations."



The Veolia teams delivering this specialised service provide a guaranteed response to incidents 24 hours a day, 365 days a year through a call centre that is manned 24 hours a day. The centre deploys the response teams, technical staff and specialised equipment and vehicles that are on standby at six strategically-placed depots throughout the country.



