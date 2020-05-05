Tuesday 5/5/2020

4 May 2020



PFM Packaging Machinery played its part in a co-ordinated effort to help a new customer get vital, life-saving medical equipment to the NHS frontline quickly for use in the battle against Covid-19.



A UK specialist manufacturer of respiratory products for Critical, Perioperative and Neonatal care turned to PFM for the first time when it desperately needed to expand its packaging capacity to meet with surging demand for ventilator tubing it was supplying hospitals, to assist the breathing of patients who had contracted the coronavirus.



Fast turnaround was the key factor for the manufacturer, especially with the challenge of travel restrictions in place due to lockdown – PFM UK had the ideal equipment in stock at its Leeds facility, the Pearl flowrapper. A thermal transfer coder for labelling was also required, which was supplied and installed quickly by Interactive Coding Equipment.



After receiving samples of the product for packing, PFM’s engineering team set to work, preparing the Pearl to the required specification in company record time. Videos of procedures for installation and operation were supplied that enabled the customer’s staff to get the machine up and running on site very quickly, with just a couple of phone calls for guidance.



The project perfectly epitomised the ‘in it together’ philosophy of the nation, said PFM Sales and Operations Director, Chris Bolton, who said the company was proud to play a key role in getting essential medical products to market, while also highlighting the contributions made by Interactive Coding Equipment and logistics specialist Woodside Global in the joint effort for a quick turnaround.



He said: “The Pearl was in stock and is simple to operate so after receiving the samples we were able to send a video to the customer demonstrating the machine wrapping its products. Our engineering team then rallied round and set up the machine in record time, while the transport company arranged by the customer responded immediately to collect the equipment.”



Suitable for the healthcare, cosmetics, food and non-food sectors, Pearl is a high-quality compact, full servo, entry level flowrapper constructed with a carbon steel fabricated frame, which can pack up to 150 pillow packs per minute.



PFM is well known across multiple sectors for its impressive range of packaging solutions and has the reputation for being a responsive automation partner. Both the UK and Irish Republic are covered from its Leeds headquarters with sales and servicing of a variety of equipment and parts that can help manufacturers cut costs and reduce pack wastage.



