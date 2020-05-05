Tuesday 5/5/2020

Daily News



5 May 2020



Coronavirus is having a huge impact on manufacturing in the UK, with production in some industries grinding to a halt due to the pandemic while others are running at full capacity to supply the nation’s essential needs, such as medical equipment for NHS frontline staff.



Precision gearbox manufacturer APEX Dynamics’ fully automatic lubrication system can keep the wheels of machinery that is still in motion turning and preserve the condition of the components of equipment moth-balled until the crisis is over, avoiding unnecessary downtime and expensive early maintenance.



Suitable for any motion system operating in sectors such as medical, packaging, automotive, machine tool, material handling and metal forming, smart lubrication technology available from APEX Dynamics UK reduces the inherent friction between moving components within a machine.



Smart technology controls the flow of lubricant according to the particular application need, extending the life of the components it services. Over lubricating not only contaminates the environment, but also wastes lubrication, resulting in more operating costs. Fill monitoring indicates when the reservoir needs to be replaced.



There are a range of other solutions on the market, from manual lubrication, which is easily neglected, to simple spring-loaded reservoirs that have little control over the flow compared to automated pumps. APEX Dynamics’ pump not only can be used for the lubrication of rack and pinion systems, but also for linear bearings, ball screws and open gearing, as well as alternative applications where the maintenance is important and controlled lubrication is required.



This fully automatic lubrication system, exclusively available in the UK and Ireland from APEX Dynamics UK, is equipped with a pump and reservoir, connectors, conduit, distribution blocks and PE pinions for even application



Technical Advisor at APEX Dynamics, Eugene Detke, said: “During the current pandemic APEX has had no loss of production capability. The manufacture to stock philosophy makes APEX the only gearbox and rack and pinion manufacturer still able to deliver quickly and produce high volumes.”



Supported by APEX Dynamics’ industry-busting three-week or less lead times – a timescale currently unmatched by its global competitors – and unique five-year warranty, the smart lubricant pump system complements the company’s precision servo gearboxes and rack and pinion technology.



Based in Uttoxeter, APEX Dynamics also supplies an entire range of related servomotor solutions, including inline and right-angle planetary gearboxes, as well as spiral bevel gearboxes for customers in numerous markets, in fact any sector that uses automation, robotics or other high precision industrial machinery.



Founded in Taiwan in 1987, APEX Dynamics Inc. started with the production of take-out robots for plastics injection moulding machines before moving into the technology of high-precision planetary gearboxes for servomotors, based initially on their internal need for precision servo gearboxes for robotics. Globally well established in 35 countries worldwide, APEX Dynamics is currently continuing with its UK expansion programme, further strengthening its profile.



For more information, please contact:



Apex Dynamics UK

Heath House

Cheadle Road

Uttoxeter

Staffordshire

ST14 7BY

Tel: 0121 737 1170

Email: mikeg@apexdynauk.com

