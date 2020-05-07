Thursday 7/5/2020

Case Studies Print this page ROTRONIC CO2 DISPLAYS FOR SCHOOLS IN VAUD, SWITZERLAND



6 May 2020



A study by the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health from 2013 shows that the quality of air in more than two thirds of the schools investigated is bad. To counteract this, the Department of Education, Youth and Culture of the Canton of Vaud ordered 178 CO2 displays from Rotronic for use in classrooms.



From this summer onwards, 178 Rotronic CO2 displays will be used in schools in Vaud to improve air quality.



Good air is important for an optimal learning environment and has a big influence on the performance of both students and teachers. Poorly ventilated rooms can also have a negative impact on health, and symptoms such as fatigue or headaches can occur more frequently. However, it is often not enough to simply open a window briefly to achieve a lasting improvement in air quality. Lessons sometimes start in the morning in unventilated rooms, which has a negative effect on air quality during the day. An appropriate system for room ventilation is therefore important.



CO2 Displays from Rotronic in use



This is where Rotronic, with its professional measuring instruments, comes in to play. The company has developed a CO2 display that can measure air quality, temperature and humidity in a room simply and practically. The compact instrument is easy to use and displays the data without complication. The displays are placed in the classrooms and are visible to both teachers and students. In this way, it is possible to combine the monitoring of air quality with the educational aspect, and children can learn how important ventilation is for health and a good learning environment. In addition to this, the instruments can be used to determine in which rooms air quality is particularly problematic. The Department of Education, Youth and Culture of the Canton of Vaud has ordered 178 displays from Rotronic for its classrooms. They will be delivered in early summer.



Bad atmosphere from airtight buildings



Some 25 to 35 cubic meters of fresh air are needed per person per hour in an enclosed room, given normal activities. This ensures that the carbon dioxide (CO2) content remains below 1,000 ppm (ppm = parts per million [value of the proportion of carbon dioxide in the air]), and that the volatile substances exuded by humans are extracted to a sufficient degree. Since many buildings are airtight nowadays and basic ventilation is no longer guaranteed, the quality of indoor air suffers, resulting in, for example, mildew. An airtight building therefore needs an efficient ventilation concept. This also applies to all products installed. The aim is to use materials that do not outgas harmful substances

as far as possible.



For more information, please contact:



Rotronic Instruments (UK) Ltd

Crompton Fields

Crompton Way

Crawley

West Sussex

RH10 9EE

Tel: +44 (0)1293 571000

Fax: +44 (0)1293 571008

Email: chrisf@rotronic.co.uk

Web: www.rotronic.co.uk Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy