 
Thursday 7/5/2020

Daily News
Expand your knowledge with HBM’s enhanced learning package

7 May 2020

To help customers grow their knowledge during these uncertain times, test and measurement specialist, HBM has created a bigger range of its webinar tutorials.

This new schedule includes the Introduction to Shaker Testing webinar, where attendees can obtain an expert explanation of vibration testing and the theory behind it. It also covers the LDS shaker system product range, which provide solutions for many different challenges and applications.

Delegates attending the Mixed Signal Measurement in Full-scale Aircraft Testing (Iron Bird) session will be guided through the typical, overall requirements in high-channel count mixed signal measurement - the so-called Iron Bird Test. The presenter will sketch out what a data acquisition setup might look like and how to get more insights from the data.

The Making Safe and Accurate High Power Measurements webinar identifies key factors that ensure safe and accurate measurements, in high power environments containing high electric and magnetic fields, for applications such as the testing of electric motors, generators, switchgear, impulse testing and lightning monitoring.

With the transition from internal combustion to electric motor propulsion, noise and vibration engineers need to learn the basics of electric motor technology - this is not a trivial task. To help engineers with this knowledge requirement, HBM’s Electric Motors 101 for N&V Engineers webinar provides an understanding of the basic physics and technology used in modern electric vehicles. Although this high-level course is geared towards engineers, it is also suitable for non-engineering professionals interested in the subject matter.

For more information, please visit: www.hbm.com/en/3157/webinars/
