Thursday 7/5/2020

Yokogawa Obtains ISASecure SDLA Certification for Control System Development Process



7 May 2020



Plant cyber security support throughout the product development lifecycle



Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) announces that its control system development organisation has obtained ISASecure® Security Development Lifecycle Assurance (SDLA) certification from the ISA Security Compliance Institute (ISCI) *1. This certification assures, through a third-party evaluation, that its control system development processes meet the requirements for developing secure products. Yokogawa is the first control system product supplier to obtain this certification in Japan.



Cybercrime is rapidly increasing worldwide and is growing ever more sophisticated. Recent cyberattacks targeting industrial control devices have disrupted production operations and resulted in the theft of data. As a result, many of our customers in the oil, petrochemical, natural gas, power, and other industries who operate critical infrastructure are increasingly paying special attention to the evaluation of cybersecurity features before deploying control systems and devices.



Yokogawa already has obtained ISASecure EDSA certification from the ISCI for the CENTUMTM VP integrated production control system and ProSafeTM-RS safety instrumented system, both of which are solutions in the OpreXTM Control and Safety System family. This latest certification is for compliance with version 2.0.0 of the ISASecure SDLA certification specifications*2, and it has been granted to the organisation at the Yokogawa head office that develops control system products. This certification was granted based on an examination that ascertained the organisation is in compliance with the IEC 62443-4-1 standard and certain other requirements.



In order to protect plants and other facilities against security threats and ensure stable and secure operations, it is essential to continuously engage in the study, design, operation, and evaluation of security measures. Yokogawa provides solutions that support its customers’ security activities through every phase of the plant lifecycle, starting with product design and development and proceeding through to implementation of security measures in the system integration phase and security management in the operation phase. Yokogawa will continue to improve the cybersecurity solutions that it provides to ensure secure operations at its customers’ plants.



