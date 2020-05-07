Thursday 7/5/2020

Exclusive webinar opportunity to discover more about the versatile SERVOPRO Chroma analyzer from Servomex



On Thursday 14 May at 15:30 BST, global gas analysis expert, Servomex, is streaming a webinar solely about the SERVOPRO Chroma analyzer. Hosted by Product Manager, Chris Davies and Product Specialist, Roberto Alzaga, this webinar will provide an in-depth look at the features and benefits of this customizable mainframe analyzer.



During the webinar, participants will find out more about this ultra-accurate, highly versatile analyzer that is configurable to a wide range of applications. These include air separation plants, specialty gas laboratories, semiconductor manufacture, steelmaking, helium plants and carbon dioxide recovery.



Discussions will also focus on how the Chroma is a key component in Servomex’s specialist multi-gas monitoring solution for medical gases. The Medical Gas Analysis and Quality Control (MGAQ) system is designed to meet European and US Pharmacopeia standards, and are precision-designed for minimal sample volume, delivering efficient analysis and fast on-the-spot readings.



Global Product Manager, Dan Johnson, said: “The Chroma has recently been upgraded for security, stability, and ease of use. This is the ideal time to find out how the operational performance has been enhanced, providing lower detection levels for impurities. We are also on hand to answer any questions you may have, giving you the opportunity to find out how you can get the most of out of your analyzer.”



The seminar takes place on Thursday 14 May at 15:30 BST, for one hour: Register to attend here. IF you cannot attend, the webinar will be available to download after the event from Servomex.com.