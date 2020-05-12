Tuesday 12/5/2020

Daily News Print this page Romaco has just opened its first virtual showroom with several new products and a spotlight on sustainability and digitalisation



11 May 2020



For the first time, Romaco’s latest product developments are being unveiled to trade specialists in the company’s own virtual showroom, which also highlights sustainability and digitalisation as core competencies. This digital platform is the pharmaceutical machinery manufacturer’s answer to the cancellation or postponement of numerous international trade fairs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Rather than at interpack 2020, Romaco is now celebrating the world premiere of its newest products in digital space. Interested visitors can look forward to a fascinating tour through a spacious showroom, where the supplier of all-in-one solutions has various technologies on display for manufacturing, tableting and packing solid pharmaceuticals.



Digital product launch



Innovations by Innojet in the field of air flow bed technology are among the many exhibits. A newly launched double-sided rotary press expands the Kilian portfolio. The first carbon-neutral blister packaging line is at the centre of the Noack presentation. And a robotic microdosing machine from Macofar for filling potent pharmaceutical powders is another showroom highlight.



Next to each machine are various buttons which can be clicked to display more information. Videos, audio messages and datasheets, for example, are only a click away. Details about Romaco’s two special competencies – sustainability and digitalisation – are likewise provided in a number of places.



Just like in the real world, the Romaco exhibits on the virtual platform are introduced and explained by the company’s sales representatives. Short videos take the place of face-to-face communication. Visitors can use the online chat feature to ask any questions that arise about individual machines or arrange a virtual appointment with their personal contacts. Romaco’s product innovations can also be experienced in a live stream.



“Of course, a virtual showroom can never be a substitute for a real trade fair experience”, reports Jutta Hartmann, Group Marketing Manager at Romaco. “Nevertheless, the digital platform is a great opportunity to browse, with plenty of interactive elements that make Romaco technologies more tangible and bring key aspects alive. What’s more, there are no problems with space – which is a first for us and something we can normally only dream of.”



The following innovations are on display in Romaco’s virtual showroom:

showroom.romaco.com



· Romaco Noack Unity 600 blister packaging line



· Romaco Innojet IGL 100 granulation line



· Romaco Innojet VENTILUS® V 25 pilot scale processing machine



· Romaco Kilian S 710 Prime double-sided rotary press



· Romaco Kilian KTP 590X single-sided rotary press



· Romaco Macofar MicroRobot MR 50 powder filling machine



· Technologies for sustainable production and packing of solid pharmaceuticals



