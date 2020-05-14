Thursday 14/5/2020

11 May 2020



Battery manufacturer ramps up production to meet critical medical need



Medical battery manufacturer Accutronics is increasing its production rate to provide much-needed batteries and chargers for ventilators, x-ray detectors and other critical medical devices in response to COVID-19. The company, which has extensive experience serving the medical market among many others, will be prioritising production of its medical batteries during the ongoing pandemic to support the care of coronavirus patients.



COVID-19 was classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation on March 11, 2020, with the number of confirmed cases increasing daily. The spread of the disease, to more than two and a half million people globally, has raised concerns about the availability and supply of critical medical devices and equipment, including ventilators.



Accutronics has manufactured multiple ranges of specialist batteries for ventilators, x-ray machines and other medical devices for more than a decade, working closely with numerous medical device manufacturers. The company has been classified as a critical business during the ongoing coronavirus situation to ensure it can manufacture the batteries required to reliably power devices during this crucial time.



“Now, more than any time in living memory, there is tremendous pressure on the healthcare system, as well as the medical device and equipment manufacturers that provide invaluable tools to treat patients,” said Mike Allen, managing director of Accutronics. “Businesses across all industrial sectors are rallying together to play their part in supporting global efforts to combat, contain and cure the disease and its spread. We are proudly doing our part.



“As a business already well-positioned to serve the medical market, we immediately increased production of our medical batteries and chargers. This is not only to support the medical manufacturers working to produce more ventilators and critical care devices, but also for the hospitals and healthcare facilities providing frontline care. Everybody at Accutronics is working valiantly to do anything we can to support frontline workers and medical manufacturers.”



In addition to its specialist batteries and chargers for ventilators, Accutronics and its parent company, the US-based Ultralife Corporation, will continue to manufacture its smart U1 Lithium Iron Phosphate battery for medical carts. This battery is vital in powering the mobile computer carts that are used for patient record keeping.



Ultralife Corporation, which is classed as an essential business in the US, will continue to manufacture its own ranges of battery and energy products for ventilators, respirators and other vital medical, surgical and life-saving equipment.



Any medical device manufacturers or healthcare facilities in urgent need of batteries or chargers for their devices should contact Accutronics on +44(0) 1782 566 688.



