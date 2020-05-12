Tuesday 12/5/2020

11 May 2020



The UK’s largest annual gathering of engineering professionals, Advanced Engineering, will return to the NEC, Birmingham on November 4 and 5, 2020. Here, the UK’s talented and vast engineering industry can come together again to begin generating business for the new year.



Bringing together thousands of attendees, Advanced Engineering incorporates all aspects of engineering from design, test and measurement, to inspection, materials and production, within the aerospace, automotive, marine, medical and many more industry sectors.



In 2019, over 15,000 professionals from the manufacturing sector attended Advanced Engineering. 70 per cent of visitors reported that they planned to place orders as a result of the relationships formed and an impressive 93 per cent of exhibitors reported that they achieved their objectives at the show.



Advanced Engineering offers a great opportunity to meet suppliers, partners and generate business leads for the first time in several months. It’s clear that the engineering industry is keen to showcase its innovations before the year ends, with new exhibitors still registering at an impressive pace.



“With the current situation restricting how companies do business, we’re looking forward to maximising our time at Advanced Engineering as our chance to set ourselves up for a successful 2021,” commented Jonathan Archer, General Manager, Renishaw UK Sales Ltd.



The show offers a diverse range of exhibitors the opportunity to showcase their expertise to a primed audience of motivated and ready-to-buy attendees, interested in sourcing products and solutions. It’s more important than ever to hit the ground running in 2021. Advanced Engineering’s exhibitors will have the opportunity to pre-load their business pipelines right from the start of the year. However, it’s not just during the show that exhibitors have the chance to increase their brand awareness.



Every exhibitor package includes access to Advanced Engineering’s extensive marketing tools to increase exposure pre, during and post event. Especially now, it’s important for exhibitors to feel confident that they can reach their target audience in the lead up to the show. For this reason, Advanced Engineering exhibitors will have access to additional marketing tools, free of charge, from the moment they register, to the day of the show and beyond. This ranges from personalised postcard invites for exhibitors to send to clients or to attach to invoices or other printed communications, to personalised banners and unique links to track who has registered to visit a specific stand at the show.



Free marketing support encompasses mentions on social media and promotion in show guides. Exhibitors also have the opportunity to submit their own press releases ahead of the show, which are then made available to all key media partners.



On top of this, exhibitors get free access to AE Connect, the matchmaking service that allows you to arrange onsite meetings with potential customers. Last year, £320,000 of deals were secured through the platform.



“To fully maximise the success of every exhibiting investment, Advanced Engineering works closely with its exhibitors to ensure that their ideal visitors attend the show,” explained Jeremy Whittingham, Head of Community and Content at Advanced Engineering. “Exhibitors will have access to Advanced Engineering’s expert telemarketing team, who can contact up to 100 of every exhibitors’ top clients by phone, inviting them to the show on their behalf.”



In these unprecedented times, it’s important for the engineering industry to look to the future and continue to market themselves to ensure success following the COVID-19 crisis. Whether you’ve exhibited at Advanced Engineering before, or if you think the show could be the perfect place for you to forge new relationships and build on existing ones, get in touch with our team to discuss our exhibition options.



