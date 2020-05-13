Wednesday 13/5/2020

Daily News Print this page Management change at Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Hungary



12 May 2020



Jozsef Nemes takes over as Managing Director from Andras Borszeki



With immediate effect, Jozsef Nemes has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery Hungária Kft. He succeeds Andras Borszeki, who headed up the Group’s Hungarian subsidiary since its formation in 2015.



A trained mechanical engineer, Nemes recently moved from an Austrian injection moulding machine manufacturer to Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Hungary. Having worked in the plastics industry for 12 years, among his many skills Nemes has extensive expertise in quality management and production. The Hungarian subsidiary will also benefit from his broad processing automation skillset as well as his application technology knowledge.



Welcoming Jozsef to the team, Siegfried Köhler, Senior Director Corporate Sales at Sumitomo (SHI) Demag comments: "Jozsef Nemes is a widely recognised and respected expert in injection moulding machinery, and is well known in the Hungarian market. His appointment as Managing Director will enable us to continue our consistent growth trajectory in Hungary, which includes further expanding our service support and local consulting competence to domestic plastic moulders.” The team, located in Törökbalint, near Budapest, specialises in providing technical application advice, supports customers’ with application trials and provides rapid localised machine and spare part assistance. This extends to sourcing and overseeing the installation of stock machines.



Commenting on his immediate focus, Nemes explains: "Strategically, we will continue to support our customers providing the very best machine and application technology, automation and customer service, enabling our Hungarian customers to succeed in all aspects of production. Selling Sumitomo (SHI) Demag machines and systems marks the beginning of a mutually beneficial long-term partnership. Our customers can be assured that our systems will deliver a sustainable competitive advantage, facilitating the highest possible production output whilst maintaining the best component quality.”



For more information, please visit: uk.sumitomo-shi-demag.eu/ Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy