Friday 15/5/2020

Daily News Print this page Servelec Controls secures three new contracts to keep UK Critical National Infrastructure Operational



14 May 2020



As part of the national commitment to keep the UK’s critical infrastructure operational at this uncertain time, two blue chip oil and gas companies and a major medical gas provider have recently engaged Servelec Controls to upgrade safety systems, undertake functional safety assessments and provide expanded support for their assets.



Throughout the pandemic Servelec Controls has continued to support its clients in critical national infrastructure, having instilled new COVID-19-specific working procedures to help clients progress their operations whilst staying safe and productive. As a result of the continued dedication of its key workers to maintain the continuity of energy supply to the UK, Servelec Controls continues to receive new work from valued clients in the energy sector during the lockdown period.



Chris Stones, Sales Director for Oil & Gas at Servelec Controls said: “The fact that we continue to secure new project work in these trying times shows how important our services are to the UK and how much our clients trust us. We’ve built strong relationships with our clients over the years and they place a great level of faith in our services, the solutions we provide and our safe systems of work. We are still here for them, as always ensuring that safety underpins everything we do, so that we can all come out of the other side together.”



Having received a new order for the upgrade of a fire and gas system for a UK oil terminal prior to the lockdown, Servelec Controls used their newly implemented COVID-19-specific safe systems of work in order to safely deliver the project to meet the original three month timescale. All design and documentation work was undertaken remotely, supported by virtual meetings to keep the client updated. Social distancing measures at the system integrator’s manufacturing facility in Sheffield enabled the construction to go ahead and the factory acceptance test (FAT) to involve the client, with the final solution now being delivered to site ready for installation once contractors are allowed onto the premises.



Thanks to the company’s ability to provide continuity of supply in this safe manner, Servelec Controls was awarded the contract for a Functional Safety Assessment by one of the leading industrial gas suppliers in the UK, involving SIL calculations, GAP analysis, FMEA analysis, hardware assessment and upgrade recommendations, plus an assessment and redesign of the client’s proof testing procedures with full calculation disclosure to support the recommendations. Already underway and on track, the project is being undertaken remotely to ensure the safety of all personnel.



The system integrator’s most recent new order is an expansion to a support contract with a multinational oil and gas company. Servelec Controls already supports the majority of the oil and gas supermajor’s legacy assets, including safety, control and monitoring systems for their UK production unit including their onshore production, storage and distribution facilities and a number of offshore assets. Thanks to the quality of service provided to date, this contract has now been expanded to include all of the client’s remaining offshore assets; seven platforms in total on the UKCS.



Servelec Controls continues to constantly monitor its operating procedures during the lifecycle of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in response to updated guidance, in order to ensure we protect our workforce and our clients’ workforces, as well as the rest of the UK, by minimising the risk of spread of infection.



For more information, please contact:



Servelec Ltd

Rotherside Road

Eckington

West Yorkshire

S31 9HL

Tel: 01246 437580

Email: stephanie.windmill@serveleccontrols.com

