Friday 15/5/2020

CERTAINTY THROUGH UNCERTAINTY - SUPPORTING CUSTOMERS WHEN THEY NEED IT MOST



14 May 2020



During these challenging times, businesses are facing unprecedented disruption. As a result, many engineering businesses have adapted their operations to better support customers. At Norgren, it is no different. As a direct result of the changing needs of our customers in the life sciences industry we have successfully adapted our own engineering capabilities to support the sector as it continues to battle Covid-19.



In parallel to the additional support provided to our Life Sciences customers, we have been actively engaging with customers across industry to hear how normal day-to-day business functions are changing in light of the current situation, with more people now working from home it is perhaps unsurprising to hear about much greater reliance on online tools to ensure efficiency levels are maintained.



Ciaran Crowley Global Digital Sales and Marketing Director at Norgren, outlines the comprehensive suite of online tools available to support customers during these difficult times.



Find what’s needed - fast



The Norgren Express Mobile App performs several innovative tasks, including the ability to identify or find products in real-time.



Users can simply type in a part number, or take a photograph of a Norgren product, and the app will provide the product information and advise customers of the location of the nearest distributor holding stock to enable quick ordering, alternatively, the user can easily order online with us.



In cases where a broken component means every minute of downtime matters, using the app to quickly find a replacement can help reduce the overall financial loss from delayed production.



The app also holds a comprehensive database of other manufacturers’ parts and can provide suggestions of equivalent Norgren products that can be used as a replacement.



Expert advice



The Norgren Live Chat function is another easy way for customers to access the help they need, when they need it. With many customers still preferring to talk through technical queries, live chat provides increased availability outside of the typical working day constraints.



Managed by a team of in-house engineering experts, it offers customers the option to request a call back from one of our application engineers to find a solution to any issues affecting production.



Configure a product online



With customers often requiring bespoke solutions, Norgren’s online product configurators enable users to create a unique product for their application. Easy to access and straightforward to use, the product configurators not only allow the generation of a product solution to meet unique customer specification, it also provides the price and delivery information for a swift online purchasing process. These are available for FRLS, electric & pneumatic actuators and valve islands.



Information at the ready



Information about Norgren’s comprehensive product portfolio is available in digital formats for quick access to essential product information. A wide selection of brochures that focus on industry sector expertise, products and solutions can be downloaded, while a range of in-depth product videos provides the story behind the solution and can be viewed at any time of the day.



Subjects include popular product ranges such as ISOLine™, Norgren ELION and Excelon Plus, as well as information on a wide variety of additional industry specific solutions. Other digital sources available for download include product datasheets and catalogues and all can be obtained via the Norgren website.



Gaining knowledge



In addition, Norgren has also developed a technical support hub for UK customers, offering in-depth know-how for all their pneumatic needs, which includes a range of online training modules on topics such as pneumatic fundamentals, and compressed air systems and circuits. Those accessing the technical hub can also download CAD models and watch how-to product videos as well as using the range of digital configurators and energy-saving calculators. Housed under a single roof, the technical support hub has been developed to support customers, when they need it.



As we all know these times are unprecedented, and we are keen to support our customers across all industries as effectively as we possibly can to help them and their businesses adapt. Now more than ever, customers need to feel they are being supported when it comes to finding the answers to technical issues or obtaining the product information they require without delay. At Norgren, we have invested heavily in developing a complete suite of digital tools and services that provides such support, when and how, our customers need it most.



As we continue to face uncertain times, it is important customers seek support from manufacturers to ensure they remain operational. From configuring a product solution via our online configurator, to ordering a much-needed part via our mobile app, or simply discussing a technical query with one of our many experts, we encourage customers to proactively use the wide range of digital solutions we provide.



