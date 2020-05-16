Saturday 16/5/2020

Daily News Print this page Moog and Voith Successfully Established a Strategic Business Alliance



15 May 2020



Moog Inc. and the global technology company Voith Group and, both developers, manufacturers and suppliers of electric, hydraulic and hybrid drive solutions, have signed the contracts to form the joint venture HMS – Hybrid Motion Solutions GmbH based in Rutesheim on 29 April 2020. The joint venture provides for a strategic business alliance to expand the hydrostatic servo-hydraulics business in various industrial markets.



HMS – Hybrid Motion Solutions GmbH aims to combine the solid expertise of both companies in the field of hydrostatic servo drives and leverage synergies to enter new markets. The new joint venture will focus on research and development, design and assembly as well as service.



“For Voith, the establishment of the strategic business alliance with Moog is an important step towards strengthening our portfolio of hydraulic drive solutions. By bundling the know-how of both companies in the field of self-contained servo drives, we can offer our customers integral system solutions and jointly drive forward the further development of the hydraulics of tomorrow‘. I am looking forward to the future cooperation with Moog and the team of HMS”, states Rolf Schweizer, Executive Vice President & CEO of Voith Turbo Industry.



In 1965, the Voith subsidiary Hartmann & Lämmle, which belongs to the Voith Turbo division, was founded in Rutesheim by Hans Hartmann and Franz Lämmle. Here, the technology group develops, designs and manufactures innovative components and systems for fluid power drive, control and regulation technology, especially for the mechanical engineering industry for sheet metal and material processing. Rutesheim is the competence center for hydraulic drive systems.



"The foundation of HMS – Hybrid Motion Solutions GmbH, and thus the strategic cooperation with the Voith Group, is an important milestone in establishing Moog as the long-term market leader for electro hydrostatic drives in mechanical and plant engineering”, explains Pim van den Dijssel, Group Vice President and General Manager Electro Hydraulic Products and Ser-vices of Moog. “Continuously shorter development times and the establishment of a complete portfolio of products and solutions in this area will make a significant contribution to achieving this strategic goal. For our customers, this means that they can continue to rely on Moog as a technology-neutral specialist in drive technology."



Moog GmbH in Boeblingen was founded in 1965 as the first subsidiary of Moog Inc. outside the USA, and specializes in the development of hydraulic, electric and hybrid drive solutions. Moog GmbH is the main order, logistics, service and repair center in Europe, and is also responsible for German and Eastern European product sales.



For more information, please visit: www.moog.co.uk Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy