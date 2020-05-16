Saturday 16/5/2020

15 May 2020



Executes on its vision of a Robot for Every Person, announces availability of UiPath Automation Cloud to enable rapid time to automation and easy scalability



Executing on its vision of A Robot for Every Person, UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, today delivered an end-to-end hyperautomation platform as unveiled at its October 2019 FORWARD III event. With new capabilities that support every phase of the automation lifecycle and deployment options that give organisations immediate management of their robots all from the UiPath Automation Cloud, UiPath is bringing automation to the masses by enabling employees to both engage in the automation process and benefit from working alongside robots every day.



UiPath’s Platform for Hyperautomation is key to scaling automation across the enterprise with speed and efficiency. It addresses the end-to-end automation lifecycle by leveraging process discovery tools and employee crowdsourcing to determine what to automate. This enables more sophisticated automations with AI capabilities such as document understanding and provides sophisticated analytics to measure the business impact of automation. This pervasive ‘Automation First’ approach is proven to be both substantial and transformative and is allowing everyone – from RPA Developers and Testers to Citizen Developers and Business End Users – to collaborate and put automation squarely at the core of everyday work.



One of the world’s largest professional services firms has championed A Robot for Every Person and upskilled their 55,000+ employees with UiPath to enable their employees to deliver world-class insights to their clients. By using a citizen-led approach that invites employees closest to the processes to build their own automations, this initiative has seen several million staff-hours saved and annual savings of more than half a billion dollars.



“Business leaders everywhere are augmenting their workforces with software robots – and they’re realising the benefits. They’re creating millions of hours of digital capacity, driving fast productivity gains for every employee, and delivering much improved customer experiences. We estimate that for $1 invested in UiPath, our customers can return $15 or more in their first year,” said Param Kahlon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath. “We’re making it easy for more professionals across the enterprise to interact with robots, including citizen developers, business analysts and end-users. Now every company can think more broadly, involve more employees, and confidently scale their Automation Centers of Excellence.”



Hyperautomation Platform Addresses the End-to-End Automation Lifecycle



UiPath is delivering a true end-to-end hyperautomation platform that combines the core RPA capabilities of building, managing, and running robots with tools for process discovery, and analytics to report clear business impact. New capabilities available include:



· Use AI to analyze back-end systems and application logs. UiPath Process Mining (formerly ProcessGold) creates visualisations that depict business processes, deviations, and where to automate for the most impact. By providing a holistic overview of business processes, showing how robots and humans interact, Process Mining gives customers a data-driven approach to discover and continuously improve their processes.



· Process document data fast and accurately to compete in a changing digital age. UiPath Document Understanding AI helps users extract and interpret data from different documents and ensure end-to-end document processing. The tool works with a wide range of documents from structured to unstructured documents, recognises different objects like handwriting or checkboxes, and can deal with various file formats,



· Enable all employees to chip in as Citizen Developers by automating their own tasks. UiPath StudioX is the automation design canvas for business users. Built in close collaboration with customers over the past year, StudioX allows a broader range of subject-matter experts to rapidly automate their work without the need for developer resources or coding.



· Gain more control and flexibility over attended bots with new user interface. UiPath Assistant provides more efficiency and flexibility by allowing users to schedule reminders for running attended automations. Background processes give attended robots the ability to concurrently run multiple automations that may monitor events or process jobs. This further improves employee productivity and rapid return on automation investments.



· Centralize automation initiatives and increase employee engagement. UiPath Automation Hub brings every employee into the process of uncovering automation opportunities. Every employee can introduce ideas for automations, creating a gamification – or crowdsourcing – capability ideal for Robotic Operations Centers of Excellence to collect opportunities, and manage a pipeline of robots to free employees from mundane tasks across every corner of an enterprise.



· Apply AI to analyze how people get work done. UiPath Task Mining (formerly Explorer Enterprise), enables automation teams to capture, analyse, and prioritise processes run in any department. This scientific approach gives the core automation team the ability to capture, analyse, and prioritise processes run in any department for automation.



· Apply AI to your RPA workflows in minutes. AI Fabric bridges the gap between RPA and data science teams, helping enterprises automate more complex and cognitive processes. New in this release is Model Retraining, which allows exceptions and corrections to make the models better over time. This means the more AI Fabric is used, the harder it will work – with robots becoming better at their job over time.



SaaS Solution Opens the Doors to RPA for All Businesses



With the UiPath Automation Cloud, the Company is offering a new deployment option that enables rapid time to automation, easy scalability, high availability, and reduced IT infrastructure requirements – all with enterprise-class support. The SaaS model is in addition to UiPath’s on-premises, private, and public cloud deployment options.



“The UiPath Automation Cloud has been phenomenal for introducing and beginning to build an Intelligent Automation Practice within Chipotle Mexican Grill,” said Colin McGuire, vice president of Corporate Systems at Chipotle Mexican Grill. “We had budgeted one to two weeks for initial infrastructure setup and configuration; however, it was completed under a day. The UiPath Automation Cloud not only aligns with Chipotle’s goals of being more cloud focused, but also it has given us the confidence that we can quickly build, implement, and deploy meaningful automations throughout the organisation.”



UiPath Automation Cloud gives organisations a fast start to their RPA journey by making it easy for companies of all sizes to implement automation into their operations and manage it securely without the hassle or added costs of IT infrastructure. This is an ideal solution for businesses that want to focus their investments on building automations, not infrastructure. With Automation Cloud, organisations can start immediately by automating a few processes, then scale rapidly as needed to hundreds of processes without any additional IT or resource lift. It has also been awarded ISO 27001 certification, a widely recognised international standard outlining best practices for information security management systems.



“As adoption of RPA takes hold across enterprises, customers are pushing for new capabilities to expand the usefulness of software robots to support all workers in all roles. In addition, customers are beginning to look beyond pure automation to use software robots as digital assistants,” said Maureen Fleming, program vice president of IDC’s Intelligent Process Automation research. “Making it easier to plan for and build robots, create human-machine interfaces to interact with their robots, leverage AI for automation and to help with decision-making, and measure performance of the emerging digital workforce are all necessary to satisfy the expansive vision of RPA.”



“The UiPath Platform for Hyperautomation is helping organisations around the world become faster and more agile in the face of increased demand and rapidly changing environments, proving that if we work together we can adapt to extraordinary circumstances,” said Daniel Dines, UiPath Co-Founder and CEO. “Once this crisis stabilises, executives will need to bring the revenue machine back up as fast as possible. At the same time, they must reimagine, reshape, and reinvent their business in order to create long-term value and resiliency. Automation is now proven to be substantial and transformative and will play a central role in both stages of the recovery.”



UiPath executives, including Chief Product Officer Param Kahlon, will discuss this latest announcement during a one-hour online live event available to the public Wednesday, May 13 at 10am EDT/3pm BST and Wednesday, May 13 at 5pm PDT/Thursday, May 14 at 8am SGT. Maureen Fleming, program vice president of IDC's Intelligent Process Automation research will also join to discuss the business opportunity afforded by automation. To register for this event, please visit: www.uipath.com/events/uipath-live.