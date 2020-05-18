Bühler Virtual World continues for all of May

Monday 18/5/2020

18 May 2020



Due to the positive response and over-subscription of virtual meetings, Bühler has decided to keep the Bühler Virtual World open at least until the end of May. Over the three days, more than 12,000 people from 132 countries visited the digital platform, around 500 private meetings are ongoing. “We are amazed by this level of engagement and positive feedback,” says Germar Wacker, CEO of Bühler’s Consumer Foods business.



In just six weeks, Bühler transformed its physical interpack program into a fully digital experience, which was planned to be open until May 15. The positive feedback from customers and the market has now prompted Bühler to extend the digital show. “This is one of the key benefits of being digital. We are always available, continuously addressing customer needs,” says Germar Wacker. The platform will be accessible until end of May and Bühler invites everyone who has not yet experienced the Bühler Virtual World to use the opportunity to join and sign-up for a virtual meeting with Bühler experts.



The Bühler Virtual World, a unique platform consisting of a fully interactive visitor experience, with solution spaces, virtual meeting rooms and a live program with a wealth of insightful material and know-how sharing to address the following key topics:



- Resilience in the current environment, e.g. by digital customer services to maximize utilization of the existing asset base;

- Bouncing back by the ability to quickly commercialize consumer and market trends by highly flexible, integrated solutions and equipment;

- Sustainability and how to turn the many challenges into good business.



The content from the live program, held on May 12-13, is fully available on the platform, with speeches of Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President (EVP) at Microsoft, Henning Hartnacke, President Europe, Africa and the Middle East (EAME) at Givaudan, and Paul Beck, Head of Production and Logistics at Maestrani, to name a few. Bühler experts explain how to increase capacity, yield, reduce plant downtime, energy and waste consumption through intelligence services. They introduce fantastic food creations from Bühler's global application centers and new solutions, for example ChocoX, that will unlock the innovation capability of the industry. “This is a unique platform that combines inspiring knowledge on new products, Bühler’s leading processes and solutions, market trends and business disruption,” says CTO Ian Roberts.



