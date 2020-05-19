Tuesday 19/5/2020

New Digital Engineering platform to upskill Britain's engineering and manufacturing workers with unique content from UK's most creative and innovative firms



19 May 2020



Made Smarter and engineering skills organisation Enginuity have worked together to launch a unique platform today which delivers digital engineering skills in one place to Britain’s engineers and manufacturers at a time when they are needed more than ever.



ENGAGE is the first learning hub to specifically target engineering and manufacturing sectors, offering a range of courses from easy first digital engineering steps to more sophisticated technologies and innovation. Development of the platform has been accelerated to support workers at a time when many may have found themselves furloughed. Helping engineers, technicians and wider manufacturing employees to learn and explore digital processes will also help support a much needed post-COVID 19 productivity boost by enabling them to learn the latest digital techniques. Returning employees will be up-skilled and more agile as a workforce, and better able to adapt and respond to the pace of global technological innovation to help their companies recover at speed.



Some of the country’s most cutting-edge companies, centres of innovation and organisations have made content available for the first time for the platform’s launch, including the High Value Manufacturing Catapult, the Institute of Engineering and Technology, Excellence, Achievement and Learning, Make UK and FutureLearn. In the coming weeks more content will be added from Formula 1 and the Royal Academy of Engineering.



ENGAGE is easy to navigate and offers support to learners at all levels. First time digital engineering learners can use a simple chatbot-style interface, which guides them to their specific areas of interest to create a bespoke learning experience. The platform has worked closely with Made Smarter to develop and curate two introductory courses on digital technology and its role in manufacturing and engineering, with content from Made Smarter industry partners, including Rolls-Royce. Key technologies covered in the courses include data analytics, the Industrial Internet of Things, Cyber security resilience, industrial and autonomous robotics and additive manufacturing. Those logging on will also be able to become familiar with virtual augmented reality as well as artificial intelligence and its applications alongside machine learning, and throughout the learning experience, users’ understanding will be supplemented by a quick quiz to test learners’ grasp of the subject.



More advanced learners are also supported by ENGAGE. Beyond introductory materials, learners can continue their digital journey by enrolling in the ENGAGE Academy on the platform to access some more free formal courses in the online classroom space.



Ann Watson, CEO Enginuity Group explained:



“ENGAGE is an extraordinary collaborative effort from across the sector which will be of real benefit to thousands of users and UK industry as a whole.



“There is no doubt that engineers will be on the frontline in the battle for economic recovery and this digital initiative will play its part ensuring that as many as possible are equipped to deal with the challenges ahead.

“In order to counter the current crisis, Enginuity and our partners, have worked tirelessly to ensure that the platform was available as soon as possible. The platform will evolve and be enriched as more and more content is made available and uploaded in the coming months. As a result of the collaboration, all of the content on the site will be free of charge for three months with Enginuity ensuring that after that date many hundreds of pieces of content will remain freely available to support the economic rebound.”



Juergen Maier from Made Smarter said:



“This platform provides the perfect opportunity for engineers and manufacturers to dip their toe into the water of digital engineering and all the benefits its application can bring for productivity and business efficiencies. ENGAGE provides learners at all levels with the materials needed to develop further.



“At this time of national crisis, when businesses will need to return stronger than ever and fighting on all cylinders to make up for lost ground, being able to grasp the digital opportunities has never been more important .Made Smarter is particularly delighted to encourage and support new learners on this leading platform which will be so important for an effective bounce back.”



To access the Made Smarter First Steps to digital manufacturing and Enginuity’s wider content click here

https://enginuity.org/innovation-lab/engage/



