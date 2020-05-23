Saturday 23/5/2020

Case Studies Print this page Dana gearboxes drive the 500 tonne MMD Atlas Transporter – helping ensure safe and efficient mine development in Thailand



19 May 2020



Mining Machinery Developments (MMD) approached Dana SAC UK to supply critical parts for their Atlas Transporter, the latest technology from MMD which enables heavy semi-mobile structures to be relocated in a safe and controlled manner. Transporters using Brevini Motion Systems components have now been delivered to the Mae Moh mine in Lampang, Thailand – a crucial asset which feeds the neighbouring Mae Moh Power Station.



MMD semi-mobile sizing stations are fed by a small fleet of trucks which transport material short distances from the mine face to the sizer unit which, in turn, reduces material in preparation for efficient conveyor haulage out of the mine. As the mine face progresses, the sizer units are relocated occasionally to minimise the truck haulage distance. For this project in Thailand, which now totals eight sizer stations and two Atlas Transporters, the Transporters are key to the relocation of the sizers and thus to the efficient and safe development of the mine.



Each Atlas Transporter incorporates Dana Brevini Motion Systems’ renowned gearbox technology. The track drives are driven by two right angled planetary gearboxes from the Brevini Motions Systems S Series and are installed complete with Hydac airblast cooler. The planetary option specified for MMD offers substantial space and weight advantages and the S Series is Dana’s suite of gearbox solutions for applications requiring high torque with minimum dimensions, designed with fixed industrial equipment and self-propelled machines in mind. These were key factors in the selection of Dana products, as the Transporter’s design is optimised to fit within compact dimensions and low height, to provide the ideal foundation for lifting large, heavy structures. The Atlas Transporter’s driven slew canopy enables payloads to be lifted and rotated at any height for optimum travel, a unique capability facilitated by the specification of two Dana Brevini Motion Systems inline slew gearboxes. As with the track drives, weight and size issues were factors in the specification of Brevini Motion Systems’ slew drive gearboxes. Manufactured by Dana, these are an essential component in withstanding very high torque values while maintaining reduced dimensions, reduced weight and high efficiency.



Dana have, to-date, supplied units for three Atlas Transporters and Charles Lambert, area sales manager for Dana SAC UK, comments,



“We were delighted to work with MMD on this innovative product. We’ve been working with them since 2017 on this ambitious project which brings together the expertise of companies from around the world. We at Dana SAC UK look forward to continuing our relationship with MMD.”



For more information, please contact:



Dana SAC UK

Tel: +44 (0)1925 636682

Email: sales.breviniuk@dana.com

