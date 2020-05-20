Daily News Print this page Rockwell Automation Has Acquired ASEM, S.p.A,



20 May 2020



Rockwell Automation Has Acquired ASEM, S.p.A, Broadening the Company’s Control & Visualisation Offering



Rockwell Automation, a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, today announces that it has completed the acquisition of ASEM, S.p.A., a leading provider of digital automation technologies based in Italy



ASEM provides a complete range of Industrial PCs (IPCs), Human-Machine Interface (HMI) hardware and software, remote access capabilities, and secure Industrial IoT gateway solutions.



This acquisition will further enhance Rockwell Automation’s Control & Visualisation hardware and software portfolio. ASEM is primarily a supplier to European machine builders with great opportunities in the North American market. ASEM’s products provide customers with a high degree of configurability for their industrial computing needs, allow them to achieve faster time to market, lower their cost of ownership, improve asset utilisation, and better manage enterprise risk.



Rockwell announced its intent to acquire ASEM in February 2020. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



For more information, please contact:



Elena Gardiner

Rockwell Automation Ltd

Tel: +44 1908 627889

Email: EPopova@ra.rockwell.com

Web: www.rockwellautomation.co.uk