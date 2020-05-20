 
Wednesday 20/5/2020

Daily News
Rockwell Automation Has Acquired ASEM, S.p.A,

20 May 2020

Rockwell Automation Has Acquired ASEM, S.p.A, Broadening the Company’s Control & Visualisation Offering

Rockwell Automation, a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, today announces that it has completed the acquisition of ASEM, S.p.A., a leading provider of digital automation technologies based in Italy

ASEM provides a complete range of Industrial PCs (IPCs), Human-Machine Interface (HMI) hardware and software, remote access capabilities, and secure Industrial IoT gateway solutions.

This acquisition will further enhance Rockwell Automation’s Control & Visualisation hardware and software portfolio. ASEM is primarily a supplier to European machine builders with great opportunities in the North American market. ASEM’s products provide customers with a high degree of configurability for their industrial computing needs, allow them to achieve faster time to market, lower their cost of ownership, improve asset utilisation, and better manage enterprise risk.

Rockwell announced its intent to acquire ASEM in February 2020. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information, please contact:

Elena Gardiner
Rockwell Automation Ltd
Tel:  +44 1908 627889
Email: EPopova@ra.rockwell.com
Web:  www.rockwellautomation.co.uk
