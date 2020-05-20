Wednesday 20/5/2020

20 May 2020



In its virtual trade show, igus presents more than 100 plastic innovations and product range additions from all areas of motion plastics. Around 400 square metres in size, the real stand is now open to online visitors and follows the theme ‘Cost down, Life up. It’s our job’. The trade show is part of the digital support given to customers, whereby personal guided tours, 1-to-1 meetings and group meetings on the stand can be arranged.



In its virtual trade show, igus is now showing visitors how high-performance polymers can be used to sustainably increase the service life of moving applications and reduce costs. "When one trade show after the other was cancelled, it quickly became clear to us: we should create our own trade show and share it with the world ", explains Matthew Aldridge, MD of igus UK.



At its factory, igus built a 400 square-metre trade show stand and placed it online at: www.igus.co.uk/virtualexhibition The stand is now open to visitors. At each demonstration station, visitors can make use of displays, films and texts to immerse themselves into the world of motion plastics - from Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) cables designed for e-chains to lightweight drylin polymer telescopic slide and intelligent smart plastics solutions. Links take the user to more detailed technical information and videos on the website.



The virtual trade show is part of the extensive digital consultation service provided by igus. Anyone wishing to obtain specific, detailed information can make an appointment and, together with a customer consultant, can take a tour of the stations on the virtual trade show stand.



A personal meeting with an igus product expert or industry expert is also possible on the real trade show stand, without the visitor having to leave her/his workplace/home office. With the help of a tablet, the expert guides the visitor over the trade show stand to see new products and watch ‘live’ demonstrations.



