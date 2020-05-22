Daily News Print this page Servomex reveals process solutions in new series of expert webinars



21 May 2020



Servomex, the global expert in gas analysis, has launched a new series of webinars to help industrial customers improve their gas analysis in key processes.



Hosted by experienced applications experts from the company’s Industrial Process & Emissions (IP&E) division, the Servomex Expert Solutions Webinar Series begins this month. It will run every Wednesday and is aimed at customers in the hydrocarbon processing (HP) sector.



Each webinar provides an informative overview on a specific gas analysis application. The first covers Safety, and focuses on improving industrial gas analysis for safety applications in HP plants.



It looks at typical safety applications, explains measurement considerations and shows the Servomex products best suited to gas analysis in HP. Participants will find out more about the challenges and typical problems involved in this application, any potential risks and how they can be mitigated or reduced.



The three webinars in the series are:



• Gas Analysis: SAFETY, Hydrocarbon Processing – Wednesday, May 27, 09:30 and 15:30 BST

• Gas Analysis: PROCESS CONTROL, Hydrocarbon Processing – Wednesday, June 3, 09:30 and 15:30 BST

• Gas Analysis: COMBUSTION, Hydrocarbon Processing – Wednesday, June 10, 09:30 and 15:30 BST



To accommodate participants from around the world, each webinar will run twice on the scheduled date, for a maximum of 75 minutes.

Sang Won Park, IP&E Business Unit Director at Servomex said: “We’ve devised these webinars specifically for current or potential users and buyers of gas analyzers and associated systems. This includes end users, EPC contractors and system integrators, along with any consultants and engineering departments active in the HP industry.



“Each presentation is not only an educational tool, but also serves as a first step in opening up discussions and clarifications on HP projects we can help on. We highly recommend you don’t miss out!”



You can register for all three webinars here