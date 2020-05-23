Saturday 23/5/2020

22 May 2020



Even in the current challenging times, the drive specialist NORD DRIVESYSTEMS keeps the world turning. The delivery availability is fully guaranteed for all products. Furthermore, the investments in locations and logistics continue as planned.NORD-production-corona.



In the present course of the corona pandemic, NORD DRIVESYSTEMS was able to keep up its delivery availability. Production, logistics and service will continue to operate as usual. Even in these challenging corona times, users can depend 100% on NORD as a reliable and competent partner for drive technology.



High level of delivery reliability



This is possible due to an international network of local production and assembly facilities with highest quality standards and a great depth of production. The production of housings, gear components, drive electronics and motor windings as well as the development, assembly and quality assurance take place in our own production facilities. This way, NORD can respond quickly and flexibly. The drive specialist produces motors, for example, in Italy, Poland and also in China. Added to this are the flexible capacities at the headquarters in Bargteheide, Northern Germany.



Stable production and supply chains



To keep up and to further guarantee the best delivery availability, NORD has taken extensive measures for protecting production and supply chains. This also includes respective precautions to protect the employees. These include the contact-free change of shifts (no encounters between the individual shifts), extensive hygiene measures (including dispensers for disinfectants, more frequent cleaning of door handles, etc¤, compulsory wearing of masks, keeping the safety distances) as well as a safe workplace design (including transparent partitions between the workplaces in the assembly area, personal tools).



A strong partner in the sector



The investments are also pursued as planned. Currently, NORD expands its production and assembly capacities in China, Poland and the USA. Furthermore, a new automated small parts store is being built at the Bargteheide headquarters.



