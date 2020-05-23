Saturday 23/5/2020

Daily News Print this page Vert Technologies’ free loan of compressor helps hand sanitiser bottler meet air power needs



22 May 2020



Young Spirits, a Scottish spirit bottling business which has switched operations to produce much-needed hand sanitisers to fight the Covid-19 outbreak, has benefitted from a free loan offer from leading-edge compressor manufacturer, Vert Technologies.



Vert’s offer of short-term compressors free of charge to manufacturing companies that need air for one or two production machines, is designed to help struggling Scottish businesses cope with the downturn.



John Ferguson, director and co-founder of Young Spirits, said: “On converting our operations to hand sanitisers we needed additional air to power bottling equipment so took advantage of the Vert’s 'free compressor loan scheme'.



“As existing Vert customers – we already run a A150 model which gives us more than enough for normal demand – we were keen to take advantage of Vert’s generous free-loan offer.



“Our additional A100 compressor gives us the extra air power we needed. It was delivered the day we ordered it and was installed within two hours. The great advantage of the Vert compressors is their low noise, and we did not want to compromise on output or the noise levels for staff so having two Vert machines running in a small space has worked well.”



Vert’s chief executive, Dr Phil Harris, said: “We are delighted that the team at Young Spirits is putting its expertise to such an important issue as the production of hand sanitisers and we are delighted to be able to support them in this.



“Our free loan compressor offer will, we hope, help others do their bit. We have only a small stock of compressors remaining that we can offer for short term use free of charge, but please get in touch if your business needs quiet, powerful compressor assistance and we will do our best to help.”



Vert Technologies’ A100 and A150 compressors are powered by its patented Conical Rotary (CRC) technology, a design that has been hailed as one of the biggest advances in the compressed air industry of the last 40 years.



The Vert A100 compressor offers 100lpm flow and 10 bar pressure and the A150 provides 150lpm at 10bar. Both units are impressively quiet and compact, fitting neatly under a worktop or bench, so can be sited close to the point of use, whilst the low levels of vibration ensure minimal impact on surrounding equipment and people.



The compressor models also have a 100% duty cycle for maximum productivity, meaning that they can run continuously. Connecting to a standard 240V power source with quick coupling of the compressed air connection, they do not require the expensive installation of other rival compressors.



Founded in 2013, Vert employs 15 people at its Technology Manufacturing and Design centre on the southern edge of Edinburgh. Its technology has won multiple awards since the first working prototype was produced in 2014 and led to the company securing a prestigious government grant in 2019 from the UK Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).



Vert is currently accelerating commercial sales of its compressor units, powered by its patented CRC technology.



For more information, please contact:



VERT

Unit A1

Gracemount Business

Pavilions

Captain's Road

Edinburgh

EH17 8QF

Tel: 0131 664 0080

Email: sales@VERTrotors.com

