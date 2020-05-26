Tuesday 26/5/2020

Daily News Print this page Relec Electronics signs distribution agreement with Artesyn Embedded Power



26 May 2020



Relec adds to its extensive range of AC-DC and DC-DC products with a diverse portfolio for medical, communications, computing, server storage, industrial and horticultural products.



Following the signing of a distribution agreement with Artesyn Embedded Power, Relec Electronics extends its range of AC-DC and DC-DC products with Artesyn’s high reliability power conversion products.



Artesyn’s AC-DC product portfolio covers a power range of 3 W - 24kW in various form factors, including open frame and enclosed models, conduction cooled, modular configurable and rack mount front ends, many of which are available as standard as medically approved products.



Highlights of the range available now from Relec include the iHP Series, a configurable intelligent power system for medical and industrial applications.



The iHP series are available with single or 3 phase inputs and provide modular 3kW blocks with up to 8 modules in a single chassis. Modules can be used as voltage or current sources and can be programmed by analogue or digital means. Typical applications include semiconductor fabrication, horticultural lighting and medical products.



There is also the AI Series of conduction cooled, pcb mount power factor correction modules. Products are available which accept 100 – 122Vac or 85 – 264Vac inputs and can accommodate AC supply frequencies up to 800 Hz for avionic applications. The encapsulated design utilises a baseplate cooling system, allowing operation to temperatures up to 100˚C with start up from temperatures as low as -40˚C, making them suitable for harsh environment applications.



The LCC Series are fully-enclosed conduction cooled power supplies delivering full useable power at temperatures up to +85˚C. The LCC series (Figure 2) are available with options for IP64 or IP65 protection against the ingress of dust and water. They are ideal for applications such as outdoor signage and telecoms installations like antenna and base station equipment, or anywhere where fan cooling is detrimental to the long term reliability of the final product.



The LCM Series of 2U high front-end AC-DC power supplies are available as 300 or 600 Watt options. Typical efficiency is 89 - 91% (full load). The LCM series can be controlled via I2C digital or analogue means and have a wide adjustment range of +/- 20%. The LCC series are versatile products suitable for industrial, medical, military and process automation applications and are particularly well-suited to systems built around a distributed power architecture or PoL (Point of Load) scheme. For high current applications, up to 10 units can be connected in parallel using the integral OR-ing FET to aid reliability.



Other products from Artesyn include 48 V-input, telecom-grade, isolated DC-DC converters offered in industry-standard sixteenth-brick to full-brick form factors and a family of DC-DC converters to support AC input voltage applications with factorized power (PFC + DC-DC) full and half bricks.

Artesyn Embedded Power is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high reliability power conversion products. For over 40 years, Artesyn has worked with customers to help them accelerate time-to-market and reduce risk with cost-effective advanced power conversion solutions. It designs and manufactures a wide range of AC-DC and DC-DC converters for a wide variety of industries.



Relec Electronics is a specialist in power conversion and display products, representing leading brand names including Mornsun in power conversion alongside Bel Power, Chinfa, Cotek and Premium with key display partners, Digiwise and RockTouch.



Relec’s team of specialist advisers can refine an initial specification for a given application to include bespoke features to meet the needs of a particular design or project.



