26 May 2020



Lhyfe, the French producer and supplier of green hydrogen, has chosen ABB, the world leader in control systems and advanced technologies, to implement an automation solution at its first green hydrogen produc-tion site.



ABB supports a wide range of industries in their digital transformation and will supply the first Lhyfe produc-tion site with its Freelance distributed control system and ABB AbilityTM Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) digital platform.



These solutions will control all the elements involved in the hydrogen production process at the Bouin site in the Vendée region, France and ABB’s automation technology is being installed to deliver improved efficiency, safety and productivity across the operation.



Bruno Roche, Local Business Manager Industrial Automation at ABB France, said:"Lhyfe is pioneering a revolutionary process that makes green hydrogen production possible on an industrial scale - a big step towards tackling the world’s carbon footprint. This is a win-win technical partnership and ABB is thrilled to be a helping Lhyfe to deliver this important clean energy milestone.”



A control system to pilot and optimize green hydrogen production



To control all the elements of the hydrogen production process at its fully automated 24/7 site in Bouin - to be inaugurated in 2021 - Lhyfe has chosen a complete ABB control solution. An integrated Freelance distrib-uted control system (DCS) with a common and centralized database will reduce the development time and the complexity of automation systems.



With native inter-controller communication and a library of over 200 function blocks, this system will offer agility and scalability. In coordination with Lhyfe and ABB, the system integrator Bossard, ABB's partner in the Vendée, will be responsible for the design, construction, programming and commissioning of the entire solution.



An exciting technical partnership



ABB’s Distributed Control System is ranked number one for the 20th consecutive year, by the ARC advisory group.



Lhyfe, producer and supplier of green hydrogen, is the world pioneer in its sector. Its hydrogen is produced directly from renewable energies (wind, photovoltaic, etc.).



Matthieu Guesné, founder of Lhyfe added: "Around the world, ABB's innovative solutions are improving indus-trial efficiency, productivity and quality, while minimizing environmental impact. In addition, ABB is already very active in the world of hydrogen and renewable activities. Their experience and broad portfolio will hopefully mean we are in a position to partner on future projects. We are pleased to be working with a business so committed to renewable energy.”



