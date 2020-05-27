Wednesday 27/5/2020

27 May 2020



Thomas Burke, Global Strategic Advisor at CLPA, will host the webinar “Time Sensitive Networking (TSN): A Game Changing Technology Transforming the Smart Factory” on May 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT. The live presentation is the first event of the CC-Link Partner Association (CLPA)’s new webinar series on the latest innovations and trends in network technologies for factory automation. The virtual meetings will help manufacturers navigate the landscape of industrial communications solutions to implement the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and create interconnected factories.



The CLPA will kick off its webinars with Thomas Burke’s expert insight into the potential of TSN to create futureproof connectivity. The key feature of this technology is its ability to offer low-latency and high reliability communications, even when merging control data and other types of traffic onto the same network.



The presenters, Thomas Burke and Mariana Alvarado, Marketing Specialist at CLPA, will also showcase how the integration of TSN with open Gigabit Ethernet can be highly beneficial. Businesses relying on this combination can set up high-speed communications between multi-vendor devices and systems for real-time data sharing across different levels. Finally, participants will be able to learn about the first open industrial Ethernet combining 1Gbit bandwidth and TSN functionalities, CC-Link IE TSN, and its capabilities when applied to manufacturing operations.



As the need for productive, fully automated factory floors continues to grow steadily, effective connectivity technologies become increasingly crucial, as they are key to sharing information between machines, systems and operators. With a plethora of solutions available, it is important for manufacturers to select the ones that are most reliable and suitable for their intended applications.



The new webinar series from the CLPA aims at supporting businesses in these decisions by sharing its experience in industrial communications and network technologies. In this way, participants can get an insight into the most promising innovations and what to look for when implementing IIoT.



Thomas Burke comments: “TSN is a truly revolutionary network technology and the CLPA feels it is important for manufacturers to know what it’s all about and how it can benefit them. Therefore, we hope that this first webinar, as well as the subsequent virtual meetings, will help to inform the industry and prepare businesses for the future of manufacturing. By sharing our 20-year long experience in the sector, we are giving them the tools to select the technologies and solutions that are best suited to futureproof their specific applications. We invite anyone interested in implementing IIoT and smart manufacturing to register for our webinars.”



Participation in the webinars is free of charge and open to all following registration. Attendees will be encouraged to ask questions and join in during interactive sessions within the webinars.



Attend CLPA’s webinar “Time Sensitive Networking (TSN): A Game Changing Technology Transforming the Smart Factory” on May 28, 2020 11:00 AM EDT by registering at: attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/104462807723976206



