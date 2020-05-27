Daily News Print this page BPMA Relaunches Skills Development Websites



27 May 2020



The British Pump Manufacturers Association (BPMA) – the organisation which represents the business interests of UK and Irish suppliers of liquid pumps and related pumping equipment - has refreshed and relaunched two of its dedicated skills development websites.



In line with recommendations presented to the BPMA Council, and following full acceptance of those proposals, the BPMA's E-Learning and Certified Pump Systems Auditors (CPSA) websites have been updated and brought into line with the main BPMA website. The changes include easier access for users, a simpler, more intuitive online experience and greater synergy with the BPMA’s overall corporate identity.



These updates have now been completed and can be viewed and enjoyed by following the links shown below:



Main BPMA Website: www.bpma.org.uk

CPSA Website: www.bpma-cpsa.co.uk

E-learning Website: www.bpma-elearning.co.uk



For more information, please contact:



