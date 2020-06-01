 
Monday 1/6/2020

Bookmark and Share
 
 
Daily News
  PandCT RSS Daily News feed
Print this page Print this page
New Northern Sales Engineer for R.A. Rodriguez (UK) Ltd

1 June 2020

The product scope within the R. A. Rodriguez range is extensive. It includes bearings, drives, actuation products and gears with brands such as KAYDON®, Framo Morat, Grob and KHK central to the programme. The demand across the range has increased substantially in recent months prompting the company to boost its resources with the appointment of a new sales engineer for the North of England.

The man stepping into this role is Carl Richmond whose 14-year career in technical sales has given him wide market sector expertise from aerospace and civil engineering to nuclear, renewables and transport. For the past ten years, Carl has worked with power transmission products and lifting and handling equipment and he joins R. A. Rodriguez from Power Jacks where he was responsible for key account and business development in the North. 

For more information, please contact:

RAR UK Automation
14 Old Bridge Way
Shefford
Bedfordshire
SG17 5HQ
Tel:  01462 670044
Fax:  01462 670880
Email: automation@raruk.com
Web:  www.rarukautomation.com
PandCT.com are not responsible for the content of submitted or externally produced articles and images.
Click here to email PandCT about any errors or omissions contained within this article.
     
Send this page
To send this page to a colleague or friend,
fill in the email addresses below...
Your email address
Their email address:
Page to be sent: shownews.asp?ID=55858

Company gateway pages
for RAR UK Automation (R.A. Rodriguez):
FREE Information on the products in this article
To request more information,
fill in your email address below.
Your email address
 
     
Bookmark and Share
Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing
(c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd  |  Reg. no 3733110  |  Email Editor  |  Email Webmaster  |  Sitemap  |  Privacy Policy