New Northern Sales Engineer for R.A. Rodriguez (UK) Ltd



1 June 2020



The product scope within the R. A. Rodriguez range is extensive. It includes bearings, drives, actuation products and gears with brands such as KAYDON®, Framo Morat, Grob and KHK central to the programme. The demand across the range has increased substantially in recent months prompting the company to boost its resources with the appointment of a new sales engineer for the North of England.



The man stepping into this role is Carl Richmond whose 14-year career in technical sales has given him wide market sector expertise from aerospace and civil engineering to nuclear, renewables and transport. For the past ten years, Carl has worked with power transmission products and lifting and handling equipment and he joins R. A. Rodriguez from Power Jacks where he was responsible for key account and business development in the North.



For more information, please contact:



RAR UK Automation

14 Old Bridge Way

Shefford

Bedfordshire

SG17 5HQ

Tel: 01462 670044

Fax: 01462 670880

Email: automation@raruk.com

Web: www.rarukautomation.com