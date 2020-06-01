Monday 1/6/2020

Truking celebrates 20 years



1 June 2020



Ground-breaking dig for a new construction project



Truking is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the ground-breaking dig for a new construction project. The pharmaceutical machinery manufacturer is extending its industrial park in the central Chinese city of Changsha, where eight new buildings will go up within the next five years.



Truking Technology Ltd., a leading manufacturer of pharmaceutical machinery, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with a grand ceremony at its headquarters in Changsha, China. More than 2500 employees and invited guests from business and politics turned up to share in the celebrations on 28 April, when the highlight was the ground-breaking dig for the approximately 24 acre extension of Truking’s industrial park. A total of eight new buildings will go up within the next five years. Among them will be three production shops as well as an innovation and talent centre. A fifth apartment building with accommodation for company employees will likewise be erected on the new site. There are also plans for a museum dedicated to the global pharmaceutical machinery industry.



Success story is an international beacon



Truking was founded by Yue Tang and his team in Changsha on 28 April 2000. The foundation for the present industrial park in Ningxiang, a county-level city under the provincial administration of Changsha, was laid in 2003. All in all, the site has been extended six times over the last several years. Truking’s order intake has risen steadily to match. In 2014, the company was floated on the Shenzhen stock exchange. Today, Truking employs around 3000 people and generates approximately 250 million euros annually in revenues.



From the outset, Truking has pursued a global trade strategy aimed at strengthening its position in the worldwide pharmaceutical markets. In this respect, the acquisition of the Romaco Group on 28 April 2017 marked a milestone in the company’s history, helping Truking to significantly extend its international reach. The two companies operate joint Sales & Service Centres in a number of countries and are represented by the same agents. Romaco specialises in pharma machinery manufacturing for processing, tableting and packing solid pharmaceuticals. The European group’s portfolio makes a perfect complement to Truking’s liquids range. Apart from the Romaco Group, Truking also owns five other subsidiaries in China. These strategic purchases paved the way for Truking’s transformation from a supplier of products to a system provider.



Truking – a high-tech system provider and its portfolio



Truking is an engineering group specialised in the handling of sterile and non-sterile liquids. The emphasis of this pharma machinery supplier is on the design of turnkey solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. The company’s portfolio is suited for a wide range of pharmaceutical applications such as freeze-dried products, BFS containers, vials, ampoules, infusion bags, etc. The product range includes filling and closing machines, isolators, freeze-dryers, sterilisers, bioreactors, water treatment and final packaging equipment. Moreover, Truking recently entered the fields of high-end biopharmaceutical equipment and medical robots. The design of highly automated production sites is one of the system provider’s core competencies. Truking’s vision is to make a decisive contribution to global health with its technologies and R&D activities.



“Truking’s goals have always been ambitious”, maintains Yue Tang, Truking Technology Ltd. Chairman and founder. “We’re proud of what we’ve achieved in the last 20 years and we’re looking forward to what the next 20 will bring. Our vision of building smart factories with digitised production processes is currently driving us to record levels of performance. So far, Truking has fulfilled all its objectives with a great deal of discipline and endurance. Those qualities are the basis for our success.”



Truking Group



Truking is a globally operating high-tech enterprise specialised in the handling of sterile and non-sterile liquids. The development of turnkey solutions for the pharmaceutical industry is a core competency of the system provider based in Changsha, China. The manufacturer’s portfolio includes the following technologies: filling and closing machines, isolators, freeze-dryers, sterilisers, medical robots, bioreactors, final packaging solutions as well as water treatment and high-end biopharmaceutical equipment. The company was founded by Yue Tang, Chairman of Truking Technology Ltd., in the year 2000 and currently employs around 3000 people. Truking has been listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange since 2014. With five subsidiaries in China and various regional branches in Asia, Latin America and Europe, the Truking Group has a very broad footing. In 2017, Truking acquired the Romaco Group, its first European subsidiary.



