Daily News Print this page RS Components extends distribution partnership with Rockwell Automation



28 May 2020



Territories supported by RS now include Europe, Africa and Russia, providing enhanced customer access to Rockwell’s market-leading industrial automation and control product portfolio



RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global multi-channel provider of industrial and electronic products and solutions, has announced a partnership with Rockwell Automation, a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, which expands its distribution territories beyond the European Economic Area (EEA) it has supported to date. With immediate effect, RS is also authorised to supply Rockwell Automation products to Africa and Russia, including its Allen-Bradley and

Allen Bradley Guardmaster® brands.



The Rockwell portfolio offered by RS extends across a vast range of automation and control products designed to improve manufacturing processes, from design and installation to operation and maintenance. A snapshot of the parts available includes smart devices for machine guarding and safety; programmable logic controllers (PLCs) for machine control; industrial push buttons; human machine interface (HMI) displays and accessories; and sensors and rotary encoders.



Kristian Olsson, Vice President Product and Supply Management at RS, said: "This marks a significant next step in our relationship with Rockwell. Customers across Europe, Russia and Africa will reap the benefits of quickly accessing essential automation and control gear from RS, whether they are sourcing parts to enhance safety or to increase machine- and plant-wide efficiency and minimise downtime."



For more information, please visit: uk.rs-online.com/web/