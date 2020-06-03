Daily News Print this page RS Components launches Series 3 of The DesignSpark Podcast – Tech with a comedy twist



2 June 2020



Technology expert Professor Lucy Rogers PhD returns with comedians Bec Hill and Harriet Braine to take a comedic look at technology, with six full episodes and new expansion pack bonus episodes for each



RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global multi-channel provider of industrial and electronic products and solutions, has released a new series of ‘The DesignSpark Podcast’, which explores some of the hottest topics in technology through a mix of fun facts, exuberant stand-up, outlandish sketches and foot-tapping songs. The podcast offers excellent educational information on each technology, while also delivering a highly entertaining comedy experience.



The weekly podcast is co-hosted by technology expert Professor Lucy Rogers PhD – former judge on BBC’s Robot Wars and a DesignSpark blogger – alongside award-winning comedians Bec Hill and Harriet Braine.



The trio are reunited for a third series of the 5-star-rated podcast, which has reached a high of number 4 in the Apple Podcasts Technology Chart.



Created in collaboration with ‘Why Did The Chicken?’, a new episode or bonus episode of The DesignSpark Podcast will be released every Monday for the next six weeks, with the first episode available at:

www.rs-online.com/designspark/s3-e1-mastering-the-mysteries-of-space-tourism.



Topics coming under the telescopic sights of Professor Lucy, Bec and Harriet will include Space Tourism, Smart Homes, Quantum Computing and Climate Engineering.



“We’re delighted to have The DesignSpark Podcast back for a third series. There is such a great chemistry between Lucy, Bec and Harriet as hosts. They really help to bring complex topics to life in an entertaining way thanks to their unique blend of comedy and technology,” said Robbie Dunion, DesignSpark Outreach Manager at RS. “The podcast has built up a cult following and we’re really excited to have some fresh content for them.”



Podcast release dates for the series are:



01 June 2020 – Episode 1: Exploring the mysteries of Space Tourism

08 June 2020 – Space Tourism Expansion Pack

15 June 2020 – Episode 2: Exploring the mysteries of Smart Homes

22 June 2020 – Smart Homes Expansion Pack

29 June 2020 – Episode 3: Exploring the mysteries of Food Technology

06 July 2020 – Food Technology Expansion Pack

13 July 2020 – Episode 4: Exploring the mysteries of Climate Engineering

20 July 2020 – Climate Engineering Expansion Pack

27 July 2020 – Episode 5: Exploring the mysteries of Biometrics

03 August 2020 – Biometrics Expansion Pack

10 August 2020 – Episode 6 - Exploring the mysteries of Quantum Computing

17 August 2020 – Quantum Computing Expansion Pack



The DesignSpark Podcast is available to subscribe to, download and stream on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Podbean, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Luminary, Player FM and YouTube. All new episodes and bonus content will also be posted at:www.rs-online.com/designspark/podcasts.



For more information, please visit: uk.rs-online.com/web/ .