Case Studies Fever detection using Optris infrared cameras



2 June 2020



Quickly identify people with elevated body temperature



Rapidly spreading viral diseases, such as COVID 19, lead to an increased need to determine body temperature quickly and reliably using infrared measurement technology. But checking each person individually is often cumbersome and time-consuming. That is why Optris has now launched a new system based on the current version of the PI 450i infrared camera, which has an optical resolution of 382 x 288 pixels. Together with the included PIX Connect Software, the surface temperature of a person’s face can be measured even when they are just passing by. The new system can be used with two different methods: The temperature of people in a crowd can be recorded, or people can be checked individually for an elevated temperature. The second method provides more reliable results because the temperature measurement can be taken at the eyelid where the temperature has the strongest correlation to the body’s core temperature. Optris provides the appropriate optics to perform the measurements at an optimal distance using both methods.



Reference heat radiator ensures high absolute accuracy



The PI 450i infrared camera has a thermal sensitivity of 40 mK. To increase the absolute accuracy of temperature measurement, which is typically ±2°C for infrared cameras, the PI 450i can be used in combination with a reference radiator.



The BR 20AR type radiator is equipped with a highly accurate internal temperature sensor. This reference signal is processed in the PIX Connect software. This allows for an overall accuracy of the system of ±0.5 °C. The software runs on any standard PC and is quick and easy to set up and configure. Temperature thresholds for example can also be defined, which automatically trigger an alarm if they are exceeded.



The new system can be used wherever contactless checking of many people for an elevated body temperature is necessary to prevent a virus from spreading further. Possible places of application of the system include airports and railway stations as well as hospitals, schools, offices, shopping centers and more.



More information about the Optris fever detection systems can be found here.



