Thursday 4/6/2020

Daily News Print this page Atlas Copco Compressors appoints Paul Clark as Business Line Manager for Compressor Technique Service Sales & Marketing



3 June 2020



Atlas Copco Compressors has announced the appointment of Paul Clark as Business Line Manager, Sales and Marketing, of its Compressor Technique Service division in the UK. Commenting on his new position in the company, Paul Clark said “It is a challenge to take a management role, alongside the Operations BLM, in Atlas Copco Compressors’ largest division at a time when production equipment health and customers’ costs and revenues have never been more critical.”



With an ONC in Mechanical Engineering, Paul started his engineering career as a qualified toolmaker in the USA before returning to the UK and selling compressed air equipment for a distributor. He then took up the position of Sales Manager for a dryer manufacturer before his appointment to Managing Director of air dryer and filtration specialist, Hankison UK. There followed seven years in the role of Business Line Manager for Atlas Copco’s Industrial Air division in the UK before taking up the same level of responsibility within Atlas Copco’s Industrial Tools operation which he has held for the last three years.



Having been involved with compressed air for the past 37 years, Paul Clark has seen the service portfolio undergo significant changes in terms of solutions for increasing customers’ uptime through a range of service plans, audits and increasingly adding connectivity, all supporting compressed air systems to run at optimum efficiency.



In this new role, Paul and his nationwide sales team will be focused on providing a wide range of aftermarket services which, in these difficult times for industry, will help users increase the life of their compressor room equipment and industrial gas systems, uncover potential energy savings, and benefit from long-term total responsibility service plans tailored to their needs. As a single source service provider, with skills to maintain any compressor brand, it’s a complete offering for any site where air is utilised.



At the same time, the aim will be to raise awareness of the role of remote connectivity and data capture, such as Atlas Copco’s SmartLink system, in response to production trends and changes in the present crisis: “More than ever, we will see users spreading their risks and costs and I see it as our job to help customers keep up with technology progress with advice on the most efficient, cost-effective equipment and ancillaries - and where money is really tight, we will be able to offer flexible, pay-as-you-go, AirPlan air supply schemes involving no capital expenditure,” he explains.



When work pressure allow leisure activities once more, Paul, who hails from Baldock, North Hertfordshire will continue to pursue his 30-year old love of golf and fishing.



For more information about Atlas Copco’s Compressor Technique Service in the UK, please visit: www.atlascopco.com/en-uk/compressors/service-and-parts-uk



For more information, please contact:



Atlas Copco Ltd

Swallowdale Lane

Hemel Hempstead

Swallowdale Lane

Hemel Hempstead

England

Tel: +44 (0) 1442 261201

Fax: +44 (0) 1442 234791

Email: gba.info@uk.atlascopco.com

Web: www.atlascopco.co.uk Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy