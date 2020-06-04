Daily News Print this page New Northern Sales Engineer for R.A. Rodriguez (UK) Ltd



3 June 2020



The product scope within the R. A. Rodriguez range is extensive. It includes bearings, drives, actuation products and gears with brands such as KAYDON®, Framo Morat, Grob and KHK central to the programme. The demand across the range has increased substantially in recent months prompting the company to boost its resources with the appointment of a new sales engineer for the North of England.



The man stepping into this role is Carl Richmond whose career in technical sales and business development has given him wide market sector expertise that includes the material handling, industrial machinery, civil engineering and energy sectors. Carl joins R. A. Rodriguez with a totally customer focused approach and looks forward to being part of the progressive team, in an ever evolving market place.



For more information, please contact:



R.A. Rodriguez (UK) Ltd

14 Old Bridge Way

Shefford

Bedfordshire

SG17 5HQ

Tel: 01462 670044

Fax: 01462 670880

Email: automation@raruk.com

Web: www.rarukautomation.com